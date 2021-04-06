 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buy tickets for "Weather in the Pinelands", hosted by Joe Martucci, on May 2
0 comments
top story

Buy tickets for "Weather in the Pinelands", hosted by Joe Martucci, on May 2

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather in the Pinelands May 2
Joe Martucci
Tune into Facebook on Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m. to learn about "Weather In the Pinelands" with Meteorologist Joe Martucci in an exclusive Press of Atlantic City live event. 
Weather In the Pinelands Facebook Live Event
 
Featuring 1.1 million acres of dense forest, blueberry fields, cranberry bogs and unique villages, the Pine Barrens is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of New Jersey.
 
That's true for the weather, too. The "sugar soil" of the sandy Pinelands and rural areas brings a unique climate to the region! Let's talk about it.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
 
Joe will be live with you to breakdown the differences between the Pinelands and the rest of the Garden State.
 
Tickets are available on The Press' and Joe's Facebook pages. Or, by going to www.facebook.com/events/346473069995897.

This is the second live learning weather event The Press has put on. In February, Joe spoke to a virtual audience on the "Cape May Bubble" 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News