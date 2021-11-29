Buttons for Ocean City's First Night celebration discounted until Wednesday

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City's First Night celebration on New Year's Eve returns this year and admission buttons are on sale now, at a $5 discount.
Buttons are on sale for $15. Prices will increase to $20 on Wednesday, Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen said Monday.
Last year's First Night event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The headliner for First Night 2022 is the Grammy-winning group Tavares, known for their hits "Don't Take Away the Music” and "More Than a Woman."
Also, Grammy-nominated children’s artist Tim Kubart will be joined for an interactive show by his band, "The Space Cadets."
Tickets are on sale at Ocean City Hall's Welcome Center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the Roy Gillian Welcome Center, on the Route 52 Causeway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 am. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
