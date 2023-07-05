DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The township's Consolidated Land Use Board approved the construction of a new Wawa at a hearing in May.
The convenience store is proposed for a nearly 12-acre lot at 1089 Route 47.
The plan calls for a 5,051-square-foot convenience store with five fuel dispensers. The original site plan was amended to reduce the number of fuel dispensers from eight to five, and to move the building forward about 16 feet to allow additional parking for oversized vehicles. There will also be charging stations for electric vehicles.
There is currently a Wawa on Route 47 in the township, but it does not have a gas station. The next closest Wawa with gas station is at Sea Isle Boulevard and Shore Road in the Ocean View section of the township.
There are 283 Wawa locations in New Jersey, and more than 950 stores across the country.
