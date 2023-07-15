Becca Phillips and her mom, Joan, opened Root Green Shoppe in Long Beach Township when she felt like the island was straying from the quiet, natural oasis she once knew.

Root Green, which opened four years ago, specializes in refills of home and personal care products such as shampoo, soap and laundry detergent. Customers can bring their own containers to refill what they need, as a low-waste alternative to buying new products in plastic containers.

“We want people to feel comfortable to make a change,” Phillips said.

Sustainable small businesses have been gaining popularity. According to a New Jersey zero-waste grocery guide from Litterless, there are more than 30 low-waste small businesses for groceries and home goods in the state.

State bans on single-use plastic products instituted last year forced some businesses to make the switch to sustainable alternatives.

Some businesses, though, were already selling products with a purpose. Local shops are informing people and inspiring them to shop more intentionally from businesses pushing for positive change in their communities.

Root Green holds classes to teach people about plant care and how to make their own home goods.

“People want to be sustainable, but if they don’t see the options, they don’t want to do it,” Phillips said.

Sustainable fashion, from thrift shopping to upcycling, has also been trending, and local businesses are experimenting with new materials and approaches to sustainability.

The Days Apparel, a boutique in Cape May, sells clothing, swimwear and accessories made from recycled materials. Its swimwear is made from regenerated nylon, a fabric created from recycled nylon waste such as plastic bottles and fishing nets.

Owner Alexa D’Amico said being in a shore town impacts how people view sustainability and the environment around them in general.

“Once you explain it to people who are interested in protecting what’s here, they are more open to it,” D’Amico said.

The Days Apparel has also partnered with local businesses to repurpose old materials into new accessories. Cape May hotels have donated their awnings and old pillowcases, which D’Amico has turned into tote bags, complete with a drawing of the hotel on the labels. Old beach towels become bucket hats, and burlap coffee sacks from a local coffee shop are upcycled into bags.

“People can either throw these out or I can make new things out of it,” D’Amico said.

It’s a unique and sustainable way for visitors to take a piece of Cape May home with them, D’Amico said.

D’amico worked in the fashion industry as a designer for big names like Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson, and saw firsthand the negative facets of the industry, including factory production in China. Frustrated with “unjust” conditions, she decided to start a sustainable clothing brand focused on reducing waste and producing ethically.

“I won’t compromise on not paying people ethically,” D’Amico said.

The hardest part of starting the business, she said, was textile sourcing to find the most sustainable materials and companies that were transparent about their processes. The clothing sold at The Days Apparel is made from fabrics like hemp, bamboo and lyocell.

Root Green Shoppe and The Days Apparel both have a mission to promote sustainability in their communities.

“I have a space here to teach people,” D’Amico said.

“We’re going to make a change not by ourselves, but together,” Phillips said.

Megan Smith, owner of Product with a Purpose in Surf City, shares a similar mission.

“I love it when people say that they didn’t know they could shop this way,” Smith said. “I love the education part of it, where maybe someone didn’t know about a certain charity until they shopped here.”

Product with a Purpose carries brands that are “doing something positive,” according to Smith. For her, that can mean the brand makes sustainable products, employs disabled people or provides for people in need.

In 2021, Smith created Communi-tee, an online clothing brand that donates proceeds from each sale to charities. In July 2022, she opened a storefront in Surf City, which carried only her own brand at first but has expanded to carry others as well.

After opening the store on Long Beach Island, Smith wanted to incorporate local charities and organizations focused on issues people care about. Proceeds from some products in the store go to Oceana, an ocean conservation organization.

The business also donates to local organizations such as Family Promise of the Jersey Shore, the Jetty Rock Foundation, the Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean, and David’s Dream and Believe.

Product with a Purpose donates 25% of the proceeds from its Communi-tee brand bucket hat to the Matheny School, a private school for children with disabilities. Smith said her son Aidan, who works in the store, is on the autism spectrum, and the cause is important to her.

“One of my big pushes is for the world to become more inclusive,” Smith said, adding her philosophy is to “meet people where they are.”