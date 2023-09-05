HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The local Walmart was filled with people going about their shopping routine Monday. Stephenie Santiago was browsing a school supply section near the entrance.

The mother of two Oakcrest High School students said her supply budget has risen to about $700. It has grown steadily as her girls pass through each grade.

To manage high prices, Santiago typically buys supplies throughout the year, helping her not spend as much in August.

“That way, I’m not feeling too overwhelmed when it comes to school shopping,” said Santiago, 36, of Mays Landing.

Consumers are expected to set a record this year on school supplies, mostly amid growing demand for new electronics and accessories.

Shoppers were out in South Jersey on Labor Day, finalizing their lists of needed supplies for their students, many of whom were to begin the new school year this week.

David and Colleen DeFeo were among many shoppers at Staples in Consumer Square.

On Monday, they were making their second trip to the store, using coupons to save on supplies for their two sons.

“We put it (school shopping) off a lot later this year,” Colleen DeFeo, of Margate, said before loading the couple’s purchases into their car. “We usually do it earlier, but this year, we did it a lot later, waiting to see exactly what they needed so we didn’t overspend.”

Shoppers made their way around the store, checking their purchases against their lists, which included things like notebooks, pencils and boxes of tissues.

This academic year, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021, according to a July report from the National Retail Federation, which has been conducting surveys on back-to-school shopping trends since 2003. Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year’s record, the federation said.

“Back-to-class shopping is one of the most important consumer shopping occasions of the year. Our research for 2023 shows American consumers are eager to jumpstart their back-to-school and college purchases early,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in announcing July’s report. “Retailers have been preparing for months to ensure they are well stocked with essential items that families and students need for the school year.”

More than half (55%) of consumers buying for the upcoming school year began their spending spree in early July, the NRF’s report said. That’s an increase from 44% in 2019 and mirrors last year’s trend.

Inflation, which has contributed to increased consumer costs, has dropped from a 9% peak last year to 3.2%, according to the latest report by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The NRF said 69% of shoppers expect to buy electronics and other computer-related items this year, an increase from 65% last year. Total electronics spending was expected by the federation to reach a record $15.2 billion.

Like past years, the top electronic devices expected to leave stores were laptops (51%), tablets (36%) and calculators (29%).

College students and their families were also expected to spend more, likely reaching $1,366.95 per person, up from $1,199.43 last year, and a record over 2021’s $1,200.32. Since 2019, back-to-college spending has nearly doubled.

High prices are making people like Marie Dickerson alter their spending habits.

Recently, Dickerson bought a Dollar Tree electric pencil sharpener for her granddaughter, Payton Perone, a 12-year-old Hammonton student.

“I went to the Dollar Tree and got it for $1.25, and it works like a charm,” said Dickerson, 60, of Galloway Township.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.