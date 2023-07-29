Welcome to your dream home! This stunning property located in Equestrian Estates offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and functionality. Situated on a generous corner lot, this spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence with a full and partial finished basement and a 2-car garage is truly a homeowner's delight. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the rest of the house. The main level features an open concept layout, seamlessly connecting the living, dining, and kitchen areas. Natural light floods the space through large windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The large open kitchen is an entertainers dream, boasting granite counter tops, ample cabinet space, and a center island perfect for preparing meals and entertaining guests. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area provides an elegant space for formal dinners or casual family gatherings. Retreat to the spacious primary bedroom, located on the upper level, which offers a tranquil oasis to unwind. The master bedroom features 2 generous walk-in closets and a luxurious en-suite bathroom complete with a soaking tub, a separate shower, and dual vanities. The additional bedrooms on this level provide ample space for family members or can be utilized as home offices or guest rooms. The lower level of this home offers a versatile space with a full and partial finished basement. It provides endless possibilities to create a recreation area, a home theater, a fitness center, or even a playroom for the little ones. The possibilities are truly limitless! Convenience is key, and this property delivers with its attached 2-car garage, providing plenty of space for vehicles and additional storage. Located in a sought-after neighborhood, you'll enjoy the benefits of a peaceful community while still being within close proximity to local schools, shopping centers, dining options, and recreational facilities. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional property your own. Schedule a showing today and imagine the endless memories that await in this remarkable home.

