A description touting a contemporary Margate development as “a new level of luxury with finishes beyond your expectations” is not only not hyperbole, the claim could qualify as an understatement.
Three of the six luxury townhomes in a highly sought-after section of south Margate were sold before construction was even completed. The remaining three have recently become move-in ready, each boasting four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and a three-car garage at 9711 Atlantic Ave., about a block north of the Longport border and mere steps from some of the best beaches on Absecon Island.
“This is a one-of-a kind luxury shore property, and we are really proud to announce it as the newest addition to the Margate beachfront community,” says Andrew Claire, vice president of acquisitions for the Galman Group (GalmanGroup.com). “Everything is custom designed with high-end finishes and designer touches. This is a real showstopper.”
The Galman Group purchased what was a former condominium complex that fell into disrepair and had become somewhat of a blight on an otherwise touchstone section of the resort town. The southeastern Pennsylvania-based company leveled the 13,500 square feet of land and received the go-ahead last year to embark on the six-townhome development, which it named Margate Towns.
Each townhome boasts about 4,000 feet of gross square footage, which includes front and rear balconies, a large front deck off the great room of the open-concept living area and a gorgeous backyard patio area with outside shower. Each also has a four-stop elevator originating from the attached three-car garage, which has panoramic aluminum doors and plenty of additional ground-level storage space. There is also ample off-street parking on the driveways.
The Savaria elevator (Savaria.com) in each home rises to a stunning master ensuite that encompasses the entire top level and offers exceptional views. All master ensuites feature large walk-in closets, a beverage center with Miele refrigerator and custom cabinetry, and private balconies. The adjoining ensuite bathrooms span the entire 26½-foot width of the homes, each equipped with twin custom wall-hung vanities, lighted medicine cabinets, quartz countertops, thermostat-controlled heated floors and an epic-sized dual shower within a half-inch glass enclosure.
Not only were the two new beach-block homes at 107 and 109 S. Cambridge Ave. unlikely to receive any backlash from the St. Leonard's Tract Neighborhood Association when plans were first proposed, the properties’ new owners and developers took some extra measures to make sure both masterpieces — each with an inground pool in a spacious fenced-in rear yard — qualified as sources of pride in the tract.
The townhomes’ main living area, directly above the attached garage, has an open-floor plan highlighted by a large eat-in kitchen with two-tone custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplashes, and European white-oak flooring throughout.
Each of the townhomes’ second levels features ensuites with a private bathroom and a balcony, as well as two other bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Other amenities include a two-story foyer, nine-foot ceilings with drywall reveals, Lutron lighting systems (Lutron.com), Miele appliances (MieleUSA.com), Fenix cabinetry (FenixForInteriors.com), Andersen E Series windows (AndersenWindows.com), Silestone quartz countertops (SilestoneUSA.com) and Porcelanosa tile floors (Porcelanosa-USA.com). Each home also has a full-sized laundry room.
The development’s design and layout were performed by Arthur W. Ponzio Company (AWPonzio.com), Craig F. Dothe Architecture (CFDArchitect.com) and Marshall Sabatini Architecture (MarshallSabatini.com), according to Claire.
An open house will be held at 9711 Atlantic Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about these ultra-luxurious Margate townhomes, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098 or Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337, or call the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com or Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com. Visit HartmanHomeTeam.com for more.
This article was produced with the support of Paula Hartman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.
