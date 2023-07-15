A big part of the beauty of the New Jersey Pinelands for nature lovers is exploring its vastness and finding new hidden gems with every trip, which often occurs even when traversing territory thought to have been explored beyond any new revelations.

That summary might apply to non-naturally occurring elements too, as evidenced by the stunningly gorgeous, 2.53-acre estate tucked away in a secluded section of bucolic Port Republic and sited directly on a large mill pond on the west side of Nacote Creek.

Incredible in so many ways, the property is nonetheless so remotely located and detached from any neighboring residences that one may not even realize such a gem is hidden back there, so far off the beaten path.

“This house is a complete masterpiece — it’s like an oasis with so much to offer,” says Emily Wilkins, owner/broker of Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty in Ocean City. “It’s in such a unique location, it makes you feel as if you’re in the Adirondacks or the Catskills or the Poconos, and yet you’re still so close to all the shore points.”

Located at 286 Riverside Drive on the lower end of the Port Republic Historic District (a 100-plus-acre tract placed on the National Historic Register in 1991) and just above 115 acres of protected pinelands in the Nacote Creek Watershed, the 4-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home was custom built by its current owner in 2010. A fire destroyed the original home, but it is safe to assume that what rose from the ashes is a vast enhancement over what was there before.

“(The current owner) has had the property since the ‘80s and really took his time with the plans on this one,” says Wilkins. “He wanted to make this an amazing showpiece of a home. He contracted with a well-known architect named Bill McLees of Somers Point (WMArch.net), and they worked a really long time on these plans and designs.”

A long, winding path off Riverside Drive leads to a circular driveway that fronts the home’s impressive façade, which showcases meticulous craftsmanship and timeless architectural design in a tranquil setting. A gracious foyer greets guests and sets the tone for the exquisite interiors, including an open-concept main level with spacious and light-filled living areas, large windows and stunning water views from every angle.

The dining- and living-room areas boast a cozy fireplace that makes for an ideal gathering spot with family and friends. The gourmet kitchen features Bosch & Viking appliances, custom cabinetry and a breakfast bar with ample counterspace for culinary creations.

The kitchen has a side entrance intended for unloading groceries into the pantry and is adjacent to a chute-equipped, full-sized laundry room. The main level also has a guest ensuite with private bathroom, a sunroom decorated with custom drapery and an office/den with a cathedral ceiling and separate entrance that could be used as an in-law quarters. The home’s other three bedrooms and two full baths — including an expansive primary suite with its own double-sided fireplace, walk-in closet and private balcony — are on the second level. There is also a walk-up third level that, if not used for storage, has endless potential for other uses.

“The owner really thought out every detail that you could possibly think of when customizing a home,” says Wilkins, “including the garage (attached, and roomy enough for two cars plus plenty of storage), which has doors on both the driveway side and the pond side, so you can easily walk your kayaks, paddleboards and water toys to and from the pond.

“The home was ideally designed for having guests who might stay for long periods and still feel as if they have a lot of privacy and space to themselves.”

Perfect for outdoor entertaining, the home’s backyard has a partially covered patio with outdoor bar, a pergola, a fire pit and a path leading to a private dock on the mill pond.

“I love that the mill pond does not allow motorized boats on it, so it’s always really quiet and serene there,” she says. “A little further down (where the mill pond segues into Nacote Creek), you can put motorized boats in there. That’s called the Park Avenue Boat Ramp.”

Boaters launching from the Park Avenue Boat Ramp can access the Mullica River through Nacote Creek, which opens up endless possibilities for boaters such as dining at the iconic Motts Creek or Oyster Creek inns.

Certainly among the home’s most remarkable assets is its game room, which is massive and features a pool table, bar, large TV viewing area, fireplace and powder room. The game room steps directly onto the outdoor patio and fire pit that overlook the mill pond and dock, making it the ultimate in an entertainer’s dream, or the envy of any man-cave enthusiasts.

The property has been the primary residence of the current owners since its inception but would also make for an outstanding vacation retreat.

For more information or to take a tour of this pristine Port Republic property, qualified buyers can call the direct line of Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty owner/broker Emily Wilkins at 609-513-2029, her office number at 609-399-2500 or email Emily at emily@goldcoastsir.com.

For a brief video tour of this property, visit tinyurl.com/2rncm4s4.

