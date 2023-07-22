Overseen by one of the oldest continuously operating homeowners’ associations in the United States, and encompassing some of the most iconic and historically significant properties on the East Coast, the St. Leonard’s Tract of Ventnor keeps a discerning eye on what is constructed within its metaphorical walls.

Anything new is going to come under severe scrutiny from the St. Leonard’s Tract Neighborhood Association (StLeonardsTract.org), and have to fall within some pretty strict guidelines of conformity to blend in with the unique character of the neighborhood, which is almost entirely single-family residential and contains some luxurious properties a century old or older.

Not only were the two new beach-block homes at 107 and 109 S. Cambridge Ave. unlikely to receive any backlash from the association when plans were first proposed, the properties’ new owners and developers took some extra measures to make sure both masterpieces — each with an inground pool in a spacious fenced-in rear yard — qualified as sources of pride in the tract.

The two homes replaced a solid-brick cottage that straddled two conforming, buildable lots, each 50 feet wide and 125 feet deep, which is large by seashore-home standards but very much the norm in that hallowed area. The original home had a detached two-car brick garage adjacent to it that took up much of the other contiguous lot. In 2011, the property’s original owners — descendants of those who originally built the home and garage in 1930 — received Zoning Board approval to subdivide the property back to two buildable lots.

Burns & Klemm Custom Home Builders (BurnsKlemm.com) was hired to develop the property for the new owners, teaming with renowned local architect Nicholas Ludovich to draw up the plans for both homes — including seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms in 109 and seven bedrooms and 4½ baths and a large family bonus room in 107 — leaving part of the brick foundation intact when construction began as a sort of tip-of-the-cap to the property’s history.

“The St. Leonard’s Tract is an extremely historical area, so any time you can preserve a little bit of history, it feels good,” says Michael Riordan of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore, the home’s listing agent. “They kept that as a touch of tradition.”

To ensure the existing brickwork was structurally stable, John Burns of Burns & Klemm (the Best of The Press Gold Medal winner for home builders in 2018) consulted with John Hopkins of John P. Hopkins & Son Brickwork of Brigantine. Hopkins not only gave it the green light, he expressed awe in how structures tended to be over-engineered decades ago and designed to withstand anything Mother Nature might throw at it.

Along those lines, both new homes were engineered with the finest in modern building materials. Each features a four-stop elevator originating from its attached-garage ground floor, three separate HVAC systems and three varied-level front decks that overlook the beach, Boardwalk and venerable Ventnor Fishing Pier (located at South Cambridge and the Boardwalk), which traces its history to 1914 and is the state’s longest fishing pier.

“For 109 (nearer the beach), I stepped it back about two feet so that 107 sticks out further to give it a better unobstructed view,” says Burns. “With lots that are 125 feet deep, we had a ton of room to kind of get creative and maximize space.”

Both homes also boast such amenities as two master suites with incredible deck views; gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry and high-end quartz countertops; spacious open-floor plans on both main living areas; oasis-like backyard entertainment areas with enclosed outside showers; rear decks overlooking the pool area, and an overall ambience of sophistication and elegance throughout.

There will be an open house for both properties from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.

For more information, or to take a tour of either of these two luxurious new homes, call the direct line of listing agent Michael Riordan of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore at 609-339-6004, or his office number at 609-266-7676. You can also email Mike at MrVentnor.com, or go to MrVentnor.com or BurnsKlemm.com for more information.

This article was produced with the support of Michael Riordan of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore and John Burns of Burns & Klemm Custom Home Builders.