Overseen by one of the oldest continuously operating homeowners’ associations in the United States, and encompassing some of the most iconic and historically significant properties on the East Coast, the St. Leonard’s Tract of Ventnor keeps a discerning eye on what is constructed within its metaphorical walls.
Anything new is going to come under severe scrutiny from the St. Leonard’s Tract Neighborhood Association (StLeonardsTract.org), and have to fall within some pretty strict guidelines of conformity to blend in with the unique character of the neighborhood, which is almost entirely single-family residential and contains some luxurious properties a century old or older.
Not only were the two new beach-block homes at 107 and 109 S. Cambridge Ave. unlikely to receive any backlash from the association when plans were first proposed, the properties’ new owners and developers took some extra measures to make sure both masterpieces — each with an inground pool in a spacious fenced-in rear yard — qualified as sources of pride in the tract.
People are also reading…
The two homes replaced a solid-brick cottage that straddled two conforming, buildable lots, each 50 feet wide and 125 feet deep, which is large by seashore-home standards but very much the norm in that hallowed area. The original home had a detached two-car brick garage adjacent to it that took up much of the other contiguous lot. In 2011, the property’s original owners — descendants of those who originally built the home and garage in 1930 — received Zoning Board approval to subdivide the property back to two buildable lots.
Burns & Klemm Custom Home Builders (BurnsKlemm.com) was hired to develop the property for the new owners, teaming with renowned local architect Nicholas Ludovich to draw up the plans for both homes — including seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms in 109 and seven bedrooms and 4½ baths and a large family bonus room in 107 — leaving part of the brick foundation intact when construction began as a sort of tip-of-the-cap to the property’s history.
“The St. Leonard’s Tract is an extremely historical area, so any time you can preserve a little bit of history, it feels good,” says Michael Riordan of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore, the home’s listing agent. “They kept that as a touch of tradition.”
A big part of the beauty of the New Jersey Pinelands for nature lovers is exploring its vast…
To ensure the existing brickwork was structurally stable, John Burns of Burns & Klemm (the Best of The Press Gold Medal winner for home builders in 2018) consulted with John Hopkins of John P. Hopkins & Son Brickwork of Brigantine. Hopkins not only gave it the green light, he expressed awe in how structures tended to be over-engineered decades ago and designed to withstand anything Mother Nature might throw at it.
Along those lines, both new homes were engineered with the finest in modern building materials. Each features a four-stop elevator originating from its attached-garage ground floor, three separate HVAC systems and three varied-level front decks that overlook the beach, Boardwalk and venerable Ventnor Fishing Pier (located at South Cambridge and the Boardwalk), which traces its history to 1914 and is the state’s longest fishing pier.
“For 109 (nearer the beach), I stepped it back about two feet so that 107 sticks out further to give it a better unobstructed view,” says Burns. “With lots that are 125 feet deep, we had a ton of room to kind of get creative and maximize space.”
Both homes also boast such amenities as two master suites with incredible deck views; gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry and high-end quartz countertops; spacious open-floor plans on both main living areas; oasis-like backyard entertainment areas with enclosed outside showers; rear decks overlooking the pool area, and an overall ambience of sophistication and elegance throughout.
There will be an open house for both properties from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.
For more information, or to take a tour of either of these two luxurious new homes, call the direct line of listing agent Michael Riordan of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore at 609-339-6004, or his office number at 609-266-7676. You can also email Mike at MrVentnor.com, or go to MrVentnor.com or BurnsKlemm.com for more information.
This article was produced with the support of Michael Riordan of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore and John Burns of Burns & Klemm Custom Home Builders.
Newly listed homes for sale in the South Jersey area
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $799,000
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY JULY 23RD, 10-12. Don't miss this lower Chelsea stunner! This recently renovated 5 bedroom 3.1 bath home sits on a large 42 X 80 lot with plenty of room for the whole family. New roof, windows, insulation, framing, siding, electric, plumbing & HVAC. Very functional open layout, with kitchen that features white soft close cabinets, quartz counters & frigidaire appliance package. Walk in pantry and large deck off the kitchen that leads to a fenced yard with plenty of room for the kiddies. Breezy front porch with ceiling fan. 2nd floor has three bedrooms and 2 fulll baths and 3rd floor features 2 more bedrooms with another full bath. Plenty of storage on the ground level for bikes, chairs and beach toys. Half a block to the beach and boardwalk and one block to the desirable Bartram Avenue beach area. Best value in Chelsea for a single family so close to the beach. Put this one on your list! Call for more details.
5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $679,000
Sutton Woods Stunning Property! Almost 4 Acres of unbuildable woods surround this 3300+ sq foot home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Impressive curb appeal as the home is set back off the street with a long driveway and a paver walkway. 2 story impressive entryway with an oversized living room / dining room combo to the left. There are beautiful hardwood floors here! Off the dining room is a newer 3 season room with composite decking, micro screens surrounding (which will keep out pesky gnats) and clear and retractable windows which will keep out the pollen! And the tranquil and private outer deck which overlooks the current swing set or future pool. The eat-in kitchen with a center island has granite countertops, 42” upper cabinets and stainless appliances. Also, 2 large pantries! There is an office/playroom or 5th bedroom on the 1st floor with a full bathroom with Toto toilet. The two story family room has a wall of windows and a gas fireplace and leads to the laundry room, with sink and the 2 car garage with a 4 bike electric lift. There is a back set of steps in addition to the front curving stairs. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, a hall bathroom with two sinks and Toto toilet and an enormous master suite with a large walk-in closet and a recently renovated bathroom with 2 sinks, 2 person shower, private toilet room with a Toto toilet and a standalone bathing tub. There is plenty of storage through this home including an attic above the garage and an attic above the 2nd floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,000
The Enchanted Garden awaits right here at the end of the cul-de-sac of Pembrook Ct. This Beautiful Symon model by Stonehenge is quite charming and offers almost a half acre of beautifully landscaped property and a lovely home. Walk into this 5 bedroom 3 bath home in awe of the condition and how much pride of ownership shows. This stately home offers 9ft ceilings on the 1st floor, has updates from original build: Traditional Colonial layout with Formal living and dining rooms, open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with a center island, newer granite counters and backsplash. Family room has a gas fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. First floor has 1 bedroom currently used as an office along with a full bath great for someone who may need to stay on 1 level. Second floor has 4 bedrooms, the main having a full bath and walk in closet with additional storage within. This home has a full basement approx 1272 sq. ft, (1,172 sq ft are finished and unable space for entertaining, a home gym, play room you name it. There is a well for irrigation, sprinkler system, paver patio, fire pit, area for grilling, newer 2 zoned HVAC, To name a few of the amenities right here in the heart of Little Egg Harbor, come see this exceptional home and upscale side-walked community which is just minutes to the bay and beach, close to local marinas, regional shopping and public transportation & highways.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $470,900
BUYERS FINANCING FELL THROUGH, NOW'S YOUR CHANCE TO BUY YOUR DREAM HOME! Sea Pine Estates Listing! Introducing this Venice style 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Ryan Homes property located in the beautiful Sea Pine Estates. Neighborhood. Across from beautiful Bargaintown Park. The first floor offers a sitting room, powder room, living room with a gas burning fireplace, kitchen and dining room. The second floor offers 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and a second floor laundry room, including a finished basement with a full bath that could be used as a mother-in-laws suite or guest suite. This home also offers an ADT alarm system . There's plenty of room in the fenced in backyard to have summer celebrations on the patio, the patio offers an outdoor gas line to hook up your grill or create an outdoor kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $250,000
What A find*Investors Wanted**Starting Bid at $250000 Home is waiting to be finished*3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 story with a waterview and bulkhead on a 50x100 lot*Original Home knocked down from Storm*All Utilities accessible*Home Framed with Windows*Roof*Sheathing up on a elevated piling foundation*Home also framed out for an Elevator for Handicap Accessibility*CASH DEAL ONLY!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $550,000
Welcome to West Ave! The Perfect location to enjoy the Greater Egg Harbor River and also have your own Farm! This well-kept 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Custom Built home has everything you could need! The Master Bedroom on the 1st Floor has an Oversized Walk-In Closet and a Double Vanity Sink in the Master Bath. The Kitchen was Remodeled with Craft Made Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, A Center Island with beautiful Granite Countertops, Kick-Out Drawers, a Window Seat and tons of Cabinet space. Remodeled Mud Room, Washer/Dryer, Half Bath and Basement Access all sit off of the Kitchen. Walk into the Open Living Room Space with a Built-In Wood Burning Fireplace and Beautiful Hickory Flooring. Upstairs there are Three Bedrooms and One Full Bathroom. Inside Access to Basement leads to a Partially Finished Basement and more Space for Storage! Outside Access to Basement Leads to more Storage Room! 2 Car Detached Garage with a Lean-to Attached to the back. Bring your Farm Animals to the 2 Stall Shed on the side of the house that leads to the Large Fenced-In Area out Front. Entire Back Yard Enclosed with Keypad Access through the Gate to the Horseshoe Driveway! HW Heater, Boiler and AC Unit all have a 10 Year Transferrable Warranty. All of this PLUS Deeded Access to the Greater Egg Harbor River and a Boat Ramp! You HAVE to come check this one out for yourself!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,099,900
Ocean City Homes "Surf Sider" single family in really nice condition which is situated on a 54x94 lot with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sold fully furnished " turn key" and equipped. Carefree exterior maintenance with the vinyl siding, and front and rear decks with Trex decking. Additional features, multi-zone gas forced air heat & central air and a nice size kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops. Large rear deck with an awning and plenty space for outdoor dining. Nice size rear yard with vinyl fencing and alley access with rear off street parking off the alley. Plenty of exterior storage with the two large sheds. Located close to the beach, Corson's Inlet State Park and the other southend amenities on 55th street.
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $749,000
This unique rancher-style home futures four bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. The interior offers a specious and open floor plan, designed to create a sense of openness and fluidity throughout the living spaces. The house boasts beautiful finishes and attention to details, including gorgeous crown moldings and custom lightning, combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. With its ample space and inviting layout, this house is sure to provide a comfortable and enjoyable living experience. This exceptional house features a specious master suite that offers luxurious retreat for relaxation and comfort. The master bathroom is thoughtfully designed with a delightful jacuzzi tub and custom shower, providing you with the ultimate spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home. Furthermore , the master-suite includes a large walk-in closet, allowing for ample storage space and adding convenience to your daily routine. This elegant and well-appointed master suite adds a touch of luxury and sophistication to the overall appeal of the house, making it a truly remarkable living space. This remarkable house also includes a fantastic, over 400 square-feet bonus room, which provides you with a versatile space for multiple uses. Whether you desire a home office, a playroom for the kids, a home gym, a home theater, or a hobby room, this bonus area caters to your specific needs and allows you to customize the space to your liking. With such flexibility, the possibilities are endless, making it an excellent addition to this already extraordinary home. In addition to its impressive features, this house also included a gorgeous backyard with well-maintained landscape, providing a serene and picturesque setting. A specious deck extends from the house, offering a delightful outdoor space for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you hosting a gatherings or simply enjoying some quiet time outdoors, this house offers a fantastic blend of indoor and outdoor living options for your enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $3,500
WINTER RENTAL. For the first time offered as a winter rental, enjoy this spacious, 4 bed, 3 bath home in the heart of Beach Haven!
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $734,900
Beautiful 2 story golf course view home in the North end of Brigantine. Home has a concrete drive and the area leading to the rear and rear yard is all pavers. The rear deck is huge and overlooks the golf course. When you step into the home and out of the foyer you will find yourself in a flowing open style floor plan from the living room to Huge family room then dining room. The kitchen is very large with plentry of counter space and Cabinates. Off the Kitchen is a small alcove that leads into the utility room, powder room and attached garage. Travel up the open carpeted stairs to the upstairs area consisting of your master bedroom with large walk-in closet and MNaster Bath. The rest of the upper level is a full hall bath and 3 additional bed rooms
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.