OCEAN CITY — A staple of the city's Boardwalk is set to close.
Henry's Landmark Jeweler will close at the end of the year, its owner said on the store's Facebook page this week.
The store has been in business since 1972.
"We started Henry’s with nothing but a dream and a vision – to create a welcoming atmosphere while offering quality goods at reasonable prices – and as we retire to spend more time with our kids and grandkids, golf, travel, and whatever else our futures may hold, we leave OC with a lifetime of joyful, heartwarming memories," a statement on the store's page said.
Henry's has a second location in Cape May, which will stay open.
