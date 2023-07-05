Christmas Tree Shops is preparing to close all of its stores, including its location in Hamilton Township's Consumer Square shopping center, after a loan default amid its ongoing bankruptcy.
The company disclosed the default last week, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware last week.
The chain's parent company, Handil Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in May.
An official closing date has not been announced.
The company's Hamilton Township store opened in 2010, starting with 10 part- and full-time employees.
Christmas Tree Shops was privately held until 2002, when Union Township-based Bed Bath & Beyond acquired it for $200 million in cash. Annual sales then were $370 million, company records show.
Christmas Tree Shops was purchased by Handil Holdings from Bed Bath & Beyond, which also recently went through bankruptcy, in 2020.
