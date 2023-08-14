Inspira Health was recognized by state regulators for safe and effective antibiotics for a fourth straight year, the company said Monday.
The state Department of Health named Inspira a Gold Steward in its Antimicrobial Stewardship Recognition Program, the company said in a news release. Inspira said the award underscores its pledge to provide better antibiotic use, advance patient safety and improve outcomes.
The Antimicrobial Stewardship Recognition Program acknowledges facility and physician practices aligned with antibiotic usage within U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, Inspira said.
“The collective efforts of all health care facilities are crucial in safeguarding the effectiveness of antimicrobials for present and future generations,” Inspira President and CEO Amy B. Mansue said in a statement. “Through ongoing education, collaboration and adherence to best practices, Inspira remains committed to being at the forefront of efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
Inspira has a 1,200-member medical staff, more than 7,000 employees and hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer.
