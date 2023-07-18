Formal dressware retailer David's Bridal, which filed for bankruptcy in April, is staying in business after the company's sale was approved late last week.

David's Bridal, which has a store on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township, is being sold to Cion Investment Corp., a New York-based investment company.

The company's bankruptcy hearings were held in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey.

David's named Cion its winning bidder July 6, according to court records. A sale hearing was held Friday, records show.

The sale comes as major retailers in New Jersey, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Christmas Tree Shops, have faced bankruptcy filings amid mounting financial challenges.

David's Bridal first filed for bankruptcy in April. That month, the company said it would lay off more than 9,000 workers nationwide, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The company was preparing to eliminate 227 jobs in late August, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed in April with the New Jersey Department of Labor. Outside of Hamilton Township, the chain's next closest store is in Deptford, Gloucester County.

It was unclear how the sale would affect the company's local workforce.

Attempts to reach David's Bridal for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Cion intends to keep stores open while shedding debt, as well as the costs of renewing and breaking lease agreements at retail locations, according to a report from Reuters.

The no-cash sale will decrease David’s Bridal's debt from $256.9 million to $50 million, Reuters said.