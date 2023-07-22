ATLANTIC CITY — The resort is a 24-hour gaming mecca, with stores allowed to operate around the clock until an ordinance passed in April required those in higher-crime areas to close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

A large group of affected store owners, mostly from the South Asian community, crowded a City Council meeting this week to protest what they considered unfair restrictions on their business hours.

“We feel this is discrimination,” said MD Alam of New York Deli at 649 New York Ave. “For crime you can’t shut down business like this. It’s not going to stop the crime.”

Other store owners said they are being unfairly blamed for the city’s failure to control crime.

The Pakistani-American Muslim Organization of South Jersey filed suit this month against the city over the ordinance, and a judge quickly restrained it from taking effect until further court action set for July 27.

Council passed the ordinance as a public safety measure to discourage drug dealers and others from loitering in front of open stores — many on Atlantic Avenue — often ducking inside when police approach.

Achmed Abdullah Sr., a Black Muslim, said the stores must acknowledge the part they play.

“They are not hanging out in front of a store for no reason. They can run in and out as safe haven when police come up,” Abdullah said. “The avenue is like that now because some store owners have given them safe haven to rant and play games.

“If you know what you are allowing in your store, and it’s not supposed to be done, then stop it,” Abdullah said.

Limited hours will create a hardship for businesses, which have high costs, Alam said, citing high property taxes and his $600-a-month bill for trash and recycling collection.

“It has to come from the business,” Alam said. “Please do something different. Make a law for everybody, not a few businesses.”

Alam and other store owners who spoke said they regularly call police about illegal activity, but police often don’t arrive in time to catch the perpetrators.

“We call the 911, and it’s 15 to 20 minutes before police come,” said Tariq Mehmood. “How can we hold a person who robs the store for 15 minutes?”

Typical response times are shorter than that, Deputy Chief Bridget Pierce said, but if store owners would give her dates and times they called she would look into whether there was a delay and what the reasons may have been.

“We asked for the ordinance,” said Black community activist Steve Young. “You take our money out of this community every day and you don’t see what our children are going through and our mothers.”

Young said everyone in the community has to help police.

“Yeah, it’s about enforcement, but they can’t do it by themselves,” Young said.

Jahir Uddin of EZ Super Mart at 1338 Atlantic Ave., across from the public library, said all stores should be open the same hours.

“If my store is closed ... all the hangout people can go to the next store,” Uddin said. “Crime will stay there. It is never going to stop.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr. told the group he couldn’t say much because of the litigation but wanted to clarify that the decision was not his alone.

“I did not do this. We did it,” Small said of himself and council. “Check the facts.”

The ordinance was sponsored by all of council and passed with seven yes votes and one abstention from Councilman George Tibbitt.

Tibbitt said he abstained on the ordinance because he thought the hour restriction was too long.

“I agreed with you mayor, something had to be done with all the shootings and violence that happens on a daily basis,” said Tibbitt, until recently an ally of Small but now part of the 5-4 bloc on council that tends to oppose him.

“I felt the time should be 12 at night to 6 a.m. so they could get the breakfast business,” Tibbitt said of why he didn’t vote for it. “I do understand their point. They feel they are being singled out.”

At that point, council attorney Robert Tarver warned council members they should be careful what they say as the matter is in litigation.

Council then decided to discuss it further in executive session but took no action on the issue when they came back into public session.

The original proposed ordinance required closing from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., but Councilwoman La’Toya Dunston convinced council to extend the closing to 8 a.m. to allow students more time to get to school before the businesses in troubled areas reopen.