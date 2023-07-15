ATLANTIC CITY — The new owners of the former Pic-A-Lilli Pub, a bar best known for its wings, said they are looking to open a new establishment at the site next month.

City residents Dimitrijs Ostrovskis, 40, and Michael Ghabryal, 32, bought the 226 S. Tennessee Ave. property in May for $410,000.

The new bar will be called King's Pub.

"It's amazing how many people see us working and knock on the door, asking what's happening, if we're open. They're always so excited," said Ostrovskis. "It's really a privilege and pleasure when people are interested in your business."

"We saw it online being advertised. We did our research, and this was what we were looking for for a new venture," he added.

This will be Ostrovskis' first business. But Ghabryal has a couple other businesses in Atlantic City, including a convenience store and pizza shop on the Boardwalk.

"This looks like a good opportunity to try to bring something new to the Atlantic City bar scene. More handmade bar food, more focused on the experience and the details and the customer service. A majority of the places in Atlantic City doing bar food are just putting the Sysco products in the fryer and serving it to their guests," Ostrovskis said.

The owners plan to have a smaller menu focusing on homemade American bar food, with their own personal twists on cocktails and the Pic's famous wings.

"So the bar is pretty old. And we all find it absolutely fascinating," said Ostrovskis, a city resident.

"We want to embrace that," added Ghabryal.

Old black and white photos of famous celebrity sports figures will adorn the newly painted walls.

New lighting will replace the numerous Bud Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon and other neon signs.

Ostrovskis said they are still working on renovations, but as of right now, they are almost finished.

"In my opinion, this was a very good investment," Ostrovskis said.

The two owners are hoping for a mid- to late August opening.