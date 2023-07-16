ATLANTIC CITY — Abdul Kader and his wife, Kamrun Nahar, opened Madina Grocery and Produce on Atlantic Avenue in 2021.

On Friday, the family-owned Bangladeshi market celebrated being in business for two years.

Kader was pleased to have reached that milestone and to keep serving the Chelsea neighborhood.

“It’s a nice area, and all my customers are very nice,” said Kader, who has lived in Atlantic City since 2004 and previously co-owned a market on Florida Avenue.

The Chelsea Economic Development Corp. is highlighting food markets in the Chelsea neighborhood, including Madina through a social media video series called “Chelsea Global Pantry.”

Through the project, the neighborhood nonprofit wants to promote economic growth in the area by encouraging people to support local businesses.

“The goal is to be able to highlight local markets and show cultural appreciation,” said Tiffany Giang, marketing and content strategist for the EDC. “We want to be able to show residents that they can shop local.”

Atlantic City is considered a food desert. There are no full-service grocery stores in the city, which forces residents to travel to other towns or shop at small neighborhood markets.

Atlantic City closes two fire stations due to lead dust The Atlantic City Fire Department has discovered lead dust at two of its fire stations and closed them indefinitely.

Four companies recently submitted proposals to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to bring a full-service grocery store to Atlantic City near the Convention Center. Plans for a ShopRite operated by Village Super Market fell through last year after a groundbreaking ceremony was held in late 2021.

Despite the lack of a big supermarket, residents can still find some options in the Chelsea neighborhood. Chelsea features 23 markets, according to EDC President Elizabeth Terenik.

Madina Grocery sells halal meat and poultry, fish and a variety of cultural foods.

Kader said most of his customers live nearby, but many people come to the market because it’s difficult to find places that sell Indian, Pakistani and other Asian foods in Atlantic City and surrounding towns.

“Most are regular customers. Some even come in four or five times a day,” Kader said.

He said his best-selling items are meat, fish and fresh produce, which are hard products to come by in Atlantic City.

“In Bangladesh, the main foods are rice and fish,” Kader said, explaining the importance of having fresh products accessible to customers of different cultural backgrounds.

Kader said in the summer, people also love to buy kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream.

Terenik said she shops almost exclusively at local markets for her groceries.

“There are challenges, and sometimes you can’t find everything, but there are options,” she said.

Terenik said the EDC is “educating residents” about what is available in their communities and wants to break down some of the cultural barriers between residents and business owners.

Chelsea EDC gives free food vouchers to volunteers who participate in their weekly cleanups. The vouchers can be used at Madina Grocery and are meant to get people to support local businesses.

The EDC will also soon launch a program to give storefront makeovers to 10 local businesses.