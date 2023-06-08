MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Food trucks, business banners and front yard sales weren’t on the agenda for the Middle Township Committee on Monday, but were discussed at length just the same.

Some business owners suggested the township too vigorously enforced rules against the use of flags and banners to advertise, while there were also concerns raised about a pop-up collection of food trucks.

Township officials said they sought to balance competing interests, including those of businesses and neighbors, but needed to enforce the laws with an even hand.

Terri Marks, a veterinarian and the owner of South Paw Animal Hospital on Route 9, said she had been issued a notice of violation and told she needed to remove a banner from in front of her business or risk being fined.

There is a sign on the building and a sign on the front lawn identifying the business, but she told members of Township Committee that she has long used a banner to let customers know she was open, without any complaint in the past.

The sign ordinance also prohibits pinwheels, strings of flags and other eye catching displays, she said. She asked for a change to the ordinance.

“I have flown a banner for 22 years. I have never known this to be a problem,” she said. “I don’t think it’s unsightly. There’s no foul language on it. It basically says ‘This is who I am and I’m open.’”

Marks also suggested there are several businesses which have banners, and said she understood the need to enforce ordinances, especially where there are safety concerns, but wanted to be able to return her banner to her business.

Other business owners also raised the issue, including an water ice business where the owner said customers could not tell if it was open if the banner was not at the front of the store.

Another business owner raised First Amendment concerns, saying someone displaying a Confederate or pride flag would amount to protected speech.

Township administrator Kimberly Osmundsen said Township Committee could ask the Planning Board to review the ordinance and potentially recommend changes. But that would take months, and business owners say the busiest season is starting now.

“Look, every ordinance is written for a purpose, and no ordinance is perfect,” said Mayor Timothy Donohue.

He said he would review the ordinance to see if there was any leeway. There are some

“I’m not saying, tell people they can break the law. I’m saying lets figure out how we can be reasonable in the short term,” Donohue said. The township should clearly define what is allowable under the ordinance.

“The ordinance was put in place because there were too many banners,” said township engineer Vincent Orlando. “Someone would put one out, then this guy would put up four, the next guy would put up six.”

Resident Dawn Robinson had her own questions, about an issue with a friend she allowed to sell items from the front of a property she owns. She said police came after someone called alleging that he was selling stolen goods.

Donohue clarified that no one from the township made any accusation that the items were stolen, but needed to investigate. Osmundsen said Robinson had applied for a yard sale license, but was not eligible because there is no house on the lot in question.

Robinson mentioned other situations where people are selling items, including someone who sells tie-dye materials all summer, and another who has a food truck in a lot in the Whitesboro section.

The fact that some people are doing something does not make it legal, Donohue said.

“Should I be calling the police on everybody else?” Robinson said. “I don’t know how they’re all getting missed.”

Robinson said she also owns a food truck. She said she did not mind getting the licenses needed to operate, or following the township rules on where she can open, but suggested other operators may not be as careful.

“That gentleman has been told that he needs to go for site plan approval because that’s not a permitted use,” Osmundsen said.

One food truck operator started selling food from a property in the Whitesboro section of the township, Donohue said, and after a while other food trucks arrived at the same spot.

Many towns have tried to figure out the best way to deal with food trucks.

“We want to encourage businesses, especially small businesses, but we have to balance that with the rights of restaurant owners, we health and safety, with health department issues,” Donohue said.

No one mentioned the name of the food truck or its operator at the meeting.

“What’s happening now is ‘give me an inch and I’ll take a mile’ kind of situation. I like the gentleman. I’ve known him for a long time, but it’s a blatant disregard for the law,” Donohue said.

Orlando said the township has presented options to the food truck owner. A violation could be issued to the property owner, Osmundsen said, if the use continued without a variance and site plan.

He said he has been exploring how other towns govern food trucks, if they can operate on public streets or private property, whether they can serve food within a certain distance of exiting restaurants and other operational issues.

Food truckers were reportedly a $1.5 billion industry last year, which had been growing steadily but saw a slight decline in 2022. Sea Isle City has a food truck festival planned for June 23 and 24 at 63rd Street and Landis Avenue, and food trucks have become an increasingly visible part of the local food scene.

Donohue sees potential for Middle Township, but said officials would have to carefully consider any potential ordinance governing food trucks.

“We want to do it in a fair way, but I think the situation that is happening there is kind of forcing our hand,” Donohue said. “In my mind it shouldn’t be happening at all.”