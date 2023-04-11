When Mark Ganter planned to open Little Water Distillery more than six years ago, he had a plan in mind.

Little Water would be a liquor manufacturer first and then offer a tasting room so people could do tours and sample the product. The latter concept was just a bonus to Ganter, who says the manpower needed to handle that side of the business is already taxing.

That was fine, though. It’s what he and his late brother, Eric, planned when they started producing whiskey in December 2016 and opened the building at 807 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City four months later.

Now, even as there is a real possibility for more options to his business model, Ganter doesn’t know if it’ll be worth it to take advantage of some new freedoms.

In February, Gov. Phil Murphy held a roundtable during which he proposed modernizing the state’s liquor license laws.

“Our current liquor license law is a relic of Prohibition New Jersey. We need a liquor license law for the next New Jersey,” Murphy said.

Murphy said this proposal will “create an affordable, equitable path for the next generation of aspiring restaurateurs, brewers, distillers and vintners, making them more competitive with small businesses in neighboring states while transforming our economies and our downtowns.”

Murphy added the new proposal would establish a tax credit to support existing license holders and allow communities to maintain control over the licensing process.

New Jersey’s current liquor license laws allow local governments to issue one consumption license for every 3,000 residents, limiting the supply of available licenses and driving up prices significantly.

Because of that, prospective buyers are forced to either purchase licenses from existing holders on the secondary market — sometimes for as much as seven figures, according to NJ.gov — or pay a high price to a municipality through an auction.

“I definitely applaud the administration for taking a decisive and real comprehensive look at liquor regulation,” said Ganter, 53, last week. “Because there are so many things that have evolved into this ridiculous regulatory regime over time. It’s been years and years of making the sausage since Prohibition. It follows a gold standard like any other.”

Trailing nearby states

According to 2019 U.S. Census figures and data from the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, New Jersey trails New York in number of restaurants per capita and both New York and Pennsylvania in number of liquor licenses per capita.

New York and Pennsylvania have more than three times as many breweries and distilleries as New Jersey and generate billions more in economic impact.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority estimates that reforming the state’s liquor license system could generate up to $10 billion in new economic activity over 10 years and create more than 10,000 jobs annually.

“Why are we over-regulating?” said Mike Egenton, executive vice president of government relations for the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. “We’re trying to see folks thrive and survive during the pandemic. Now the mode is let’s see them thrive. When they do well, they grow, they help us grow and create more jobs and help the economy. I’ve been saying that ad nauseam.”

Egenton and Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, both said their organizations did not immediately have an official stand on the proposition. But both are watching intently.

Egenton said he sees both sides of the argument — the longstanding family restaurants that have invested decades into their business, including the purchase of a pricey liquor license, only to face a new wave of competition that won’t face that entry obstacle, as well as the young entrepreneurs who want to start a restaurant or the growing craft spirit industry that wants to offer more for its customers.

Chait is afraid the market could become oversaturated.

“It wouldn’t benefit anybody (if that happened),” said Chait, adding the chamber is gathering information and opinions from its members on how to find a balance benefiting everyone. “I think there are a number of variables in the proposed legislation that have to be discussed in greater detail. Ideally, you want everybody to benefit, of course.”

Fears of oversaturation

Chait said liquor license reform could benefit cities surrounding Atlantic City. He said neighboring Ventnor could have more places serving alcohol when the summer population booms, rather than driving those people toward Atlantic City.

“I think the home rule is still very important. They can still control (how many licenses are offered),” Chait said. “But having that flexibility to add more is attractive. But again, it goes toward the potential of oversaturation.”

Every area is different, Chait said. The percentage of liquor licenses available in Ventnor would be different from a more populous area in the county, like Hamilton Township. That would impact what kind of tax credit already established places would get.

“What is the right compensation if this reform takes place to compensate those who have invested in their establishments for decades?” Chait wondered.

According to a recent published report, Murphy’s proposal doesn’t have the necessary support from lawmakers.

“I think the governor’s proposal to expand liquor licenses does not have a lot of support in the Legislature,” Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen), chair of the state chamber’s budget committee, said during a hearing of the panel last Tuesday, the New Jersey Monitor reported.

One restaurant owner, Monty Dahm of Tun Tavern Restaurant & Brewery in Atlantic City, is against the proposal.

“The idea of selling very inexpensive liquor licenses is completely unfair to the businesses who have invested, in some instances, over $1 million for their license,” said Dahm, who has been in business over 25 years and whose establishment has two licenses — a retail consumption and a restricted brewery license.

“This will be devaluing to mine and many current liquor licenses throughout the state. Why should we be penalized for our hard work, our sweat and our tears? Especially after enduring the pandemic, which makes it a further insult.”

Dahm called Murphy’s proposal of a tax break a “feeble idea and completely intellectually disingenuous.”

Dahm suggested the government should put this energy getting more of the so-called “pocket licenses” — an inactive license that doesn’t have a site assigned to it — into circulation. He said there are more than 2,000 in the state, and some are older than 25 years.

A focus on manufacturing

Ganter has a few reasons why he doesn’t think Little Water would immediately jump at the new opportunities, at least not in the way many distilleries, breweries or wineries may consider.

“Historically, we all have such different visions of our business model,” Ganter said. “There are some distilleries that exist exclusively off tasting rooms. Very few distribute. Breweries are much more varied and have done incredibly well building a brand, but the vast majority are beer bars.”

Ganter wants to continue to focus on manufacturing. Changing that mindset by selling food or offering more events at the distillery would require more manpower and more skills that would need to be perfected while also taking business away from the establishments that stock their bars with his product. He’d much rather be able to advertise to his customers about Tony’s Baltimore Grill than serve his own pizza at the risk of it not being very good.

“When you look at the economic multiples of the industry, it’s pretty impressive,” Ganter said. “And the industries can coexist and grow together. But there is so much protectionism in the way the legislation is written. It’s hard to get a foothold.”

All Ganter and everyone else impacted by this potential new legislation want is consistency.

“If there was a little more clarity and direction, then that’ll go a long way,” Ganter said.

