ATLANTIC CITY — As offshore wind development advances on the East Coast, Ørsted and other companies tasked with building a clean-energy system in South Jersey on Wednesday offered insights on their jobs and opened themselves to local businesses who may want to get involved.

Nearly 100 people heard presentations from Ørsted, Burns & McDonnell, and Jingoli Power during a New Jersey Economic Development Authority event at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel.

Over a roughly three-hour event dubbed "Meet the Buyers," the companies discussed their role in offshore wind development and what New Jersey envisions as its clean-energy future.

The event was held while offshore wind energy is being criticized by lawmakers, opponents and marine mammal advocates, who have tied ocean surveying for the mounted turbines to numerous whale and dolphin deaths over the past four months along the East Coast.

Federal officials and scientists have said no evidence supports the theories of wind-power opponents.

Despite political battles by state and federal lawmakers, offshore wind enterprises are pushing ahead with the support of Gov. Phil Murphy.

While the wind farms themselves are still in a planning phase, work has begun at the New Jersey Wind Port, a facility in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County. The turbines' parts are coming from other nations but will be assembled locally.

"It's going really, really well down there, and we hope to see that the port will be ready for action here next summer," said Flemming Breum, EPC director for Ocean Wind 1, what is intended to be the offshore wind farm off the city's coast.

NJEDA officials said the Wind Port will become home to as many as 1,500 new manufacturing and operations jobs. The energy system will generate more than $500 million annually for the state.

The port also will be a hub for offshore wind on the East Coast, the NJEDA said.

During their presentations, speakers detailed needed services, giving local businesses a chance to connect with them. Jen Becker, NJEDA vice president of offshore wind, said the event was the best way to connect the business community with key people working to bring clean energy to New Jersey.

"There are definitely lots of ways for businesses to connect and find out opportunities," Becker said. "I think getting people face to face, and then hear information firsthand, is one really important way. This is not the only thing that we're doing to get the word out to companies about the opportunity, but this is definitely a great one to get people in a room, to hear directly about the various types of goods and services that are going to be procured."

Offshore wind electricity is a complex endeavor, requiring power companies to provide connections from energy-generating turbines in the Atlantic Ocean to the mainland.

To bring power onshore, cables will run underwater, connecting the turbines to two decommissioned power plants, the B.L. England Generating Station in Upper Township and the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in Lacey Township.

While Ørsted subsidiary Ocean Wind LLC will oversee permitting and offshore construction and testing, Burns & McDonnell will manage onshore engineering, construction and procurement, according to their presentation.

Meanwhile, Jingoli Power, which is based in Lawrenceville, Mercer County, will handle connections to the B.L. England site in Cape May County, focusing on a cable station running from the beach to the onshore substation.

Jingoli is seeking contractors for various services, including onsite security, office supplies and temporary fencing, according to their presentation.

"We've given an opportunity for the local contractors to see what we're doing and make sure they're aware of the project and some of the opportunities we have as we go into construction, Jingoli President Brian Gibson said from a company table set up inside the conference room.

BJ Haegele, president of American Pile & Foundation LLC, based in Branchburg, Somerset County, said he found Wednesday's event helpful.

His company is already signed on as a subcontractor for foundation work, he said, but the meeting gave insights to curious people who want to find ways they can support their business through offshore wind development.

"I think that it was good that they explained what the project is, so that people that don't necessarily know if they can be involved, or they're apprehensive in getting involved, gives them an idea of what it is," Haegele said.