Business briefs: Former publisher Keith Dawn launches consulting firm

Keith Dawn, former publisher at The Press of Atlantic City, announced he is launching a new business, Strategic Growth Partners, to help businesses and business leaders improve performance and their bottom line.

Dawn has more than 30 years experience helping to improve sales and marketing performance in organizations. His new firm will emphasize coaching and advising businesses to increase profits by developing a long-range strategy that will keep them focused on achieving goals.

He has served in a number of executive roles, paid and as a volunteer. At The Press, he began working in advertising in 1996, rising to director of advertising and eventually publisher, where he served until 2013, when the newspaper was sold to BH Media.

Dawn can be contacted at keith.dawn@sgpcoach.com. For more information go to www.sgpcoach.com.

AtlantiCare's Herndon recognized for outstanding achievements in her career

AtlantiCare president and CEO Lori Herdon is being recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the most influential people in healthcare in 2022.

The peers and senior editors of Modern Healthcare select the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

She joined AtlantiCare as a critical care staff nurse in 1983 and now leads more than 6,000 AtlantiCare staff, providers and volunteers serving five southern New Jersey counties.

Donna Michael-Ziereis, Esq., vice president, general counsel, and chief of staff, AtlantiCare said Herndon has the organization focused on "achieving AtlantiCare’s vision of building healthy communities together."

"We are grateful for her passion for, and commitment to making a difference.” Michael-Ziereis said.

Century Savings Bank announces leadership changes

Century Savings Bank (CSB) recently announced the retirements of Carl W. Kirstein as Chairman of the Board and David J. Hemple as Chief Executive Officer.

As a result, the Vineland-based bank's Board of Directors have appointed Dave Hanrahan to President and CEO, effective January 18, 2023.

Hemple will succeed Kirstein as incoming Chairman of the Board, according to a board of director's announcement.

Hanrahan brings more than 35 years of community bank experience to his heightened role at CSB.

Hemple served with CSB for 40 years, during which time the bank's assets grew to more than $600 million.

Hanrahan is "an exceptional leader and a seasoned CEO with a history of delivering results through a strong focus on operational excellence, talent development, and community support, said Neil Blakeman, Board Vice Chairman.

(Press of Atlantic City Intern Samantha Hildrebrandt compiled this report.)