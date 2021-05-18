 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington, Ocean County forest fire 100% under control
0 comments
featured

Burlington, Ocean County forest fire 100% under control

{{featured_button_text}}
Forest fire consumes hundreds of acres in southern NJ

In this photo provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, a forest fire burns along a road in Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J., on Sunday, May 16, 2021. ( New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

 N.J. Department of Environmental Protection via AP

The Ballanger fire in Burlington and Ocean counties has been 100% contained, fire officials announced Tuesday.

State Forest Fire Section Section Warden Trevor Raynor gave the update in a Microsoft Teams call with other officials, saying they reached 100% in the morning.

"There's still a lot of residual smoke out here," Raynor said. "We have crews staffing it 24/7 and continue to do so until we get measurable rain."

Raynor added that the hot and dry conditions are expected over the next few days, with "no relief in sight."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire, named after the creek by which it originated, started Sunday afternoon in the Bass River State Forest and Little Egg Harbor. On its Facebook page on Monday night, the Forest Fire Service said crews and mutual aid partners "made strong progress" to reinforce containment boundaries around the fire.

According to the post, the fire no longer posed a threat to nearby structures and all roads in the area are open.

Though the nearby homes on Stage Road were untouched, Raynor added the fire came "very close" to them. The fire service issued a voluntary evacuation.

"It came to the people's backyards," he said. "That's how close."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dems: AAPI hate crimes bill will help stop attacks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News