Burlington, Ocean County forest fire 100% under control

The Ballanger fire in Burlington and Ocean counties has been 100% contained, fire officials announced Tuesday.

State Forest Fire Section Section Warden Trevor Raynor gave the update in a Microsoft Teams call with other officials, saying they reached 100% in the morning.

"There's still a lot of residual smoke out here," Raynor said. "We have crews staffing it 24/7 and continue to do so until we get measurable rain."

Raynor added that the hot and dry conditions are expected over the next few days, with "no relief in sight."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire, named after the creek by which it originated, started Sunday afternoon in the Bass River State Forest and Little Egg Harbor. On its Facebook page on Monday night, the Forest Fire Service said crews and mutual aid partners "made strong progress" to reinforce containment boundaries around the fire.

According to the post, the fire no longer posed a threat to nearby structures and all roads in the area are open.

Though the nearby homes on Stage Road were untouched, Raynor added the fire came "very close" to them. The fire service issued a voluntary evacuation.

"It came to the people's backyards," he said. "That's how close."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.