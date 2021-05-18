Burlington, Ocean County forest fire 100% under control, officials say

Raynor said natural factors have contributed to the fire risk.

“With the super-dry conditions, and gypsy moth-killed trees, there are a lot of dead trees in the forest,” he said.

“We have had very little rainfall,” said Jeremy Webber, an assistant fire warden with the state.

The Ballanger fire, named after the creek by which it originated, started Sunday afternoon in Bass River State Forest and Little Egg Harbor Township. On its Facebook page Monday night, the Forest Fire Service said crews and mutual aid partners "made strong progress" to reinforce containment boundaries around the fire.

Little Egg Harbor police Chief Rich Buzby praised the work of both state and local firefighters in battling the blaze.

"Literally hundreds of local homes and thousands of citizens were seriously threatened, and we are delighted to report that not one home was damaged, no significant personal property was lost and not even one serious injury was reported," Buzby said Tuesday in a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy. "This is truly remarkable when you consider the close interface between the threatened forest and the areas of homes and people nearby."