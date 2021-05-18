Burlington, Ocean County forest fire 100% under control, officials say

The Ballanger fire in Burlington and Ocean counties that since Sunday has burned more than 600 acres is now 100% contained, fire officials said Tuesday.
State Forest Fire Service Section Warden Trevor Raynor said firefighters reached 100% containment early Tuesday morning.
"There's still a lot of residual smoke out here," Raynor said. "We have crews staffing it 24/7 and continue to do so until we get measurable rain."
But firefighters were summoned to a second blaze that broke out Monday night in Brendan Byrne State Forest in Pemberton Township. That fire, which was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday, was 50% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
No buildings were threatened by the 407-acre Pemberton blaze, and no injuries were reported, said Greg McLaughlin, chief of the Forest Fire Service.
But dry conditions, low humidity and increasing winds were causing concern that additional fires might break out in the coming days, officials said.
State officials said they are considering imposing restrictions such as banning campfires and agricultural burning later this week if conditions do not rapidly improve.
“There's still going to remain a risk of fires,” said McLaughlin. “Today is windy, which is going to increase the risk.”
Raynor said natural factors have contributed to the fire risk.
“With the super-dry conditions, and gypsy moth-killed trees, there are a lot of dead trees in the forest,” he said.
“We have had very little rainfall,” said Jeremy Webber, an assistant fire warden with the state.
The Ballanger fire, named after the creek by which it originated, started Sunday afternoon in Bass River State Forest and Little Egg Harbor Township. On its Facebook page Monday night, the Forest Fire Service said crews and mutual aid partners "made strong progress" to reinforce containment boundaries around the fire.
Little Egg Harbor police Chief Rich Buzby praised the work of both state and local firefighters in battling the blaze.
"Literally hundreds of local homes and thousands of citizens were seriously threatened, and we are delighted to report that not one home was damaged, no significant personal property was lost and not even one serious injury was reported," Buzby said Tuesday in a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy. "This is truly remarkable when you consider the close interface between the threatened forest and the areas of homes and people nearby."
The fire no longer posed a threat to nearby structures and all roads in the area were open, officials said Tuesday.
Though the nearby homes on Stage Road were untouched, Raynor said, the fire came "very close" to them. The Forest Fire Service issued a voluntary evacuation.
"It came to the people's backyards," he said. "That's how close."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
