GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man died shortly after midnight Saturday when the boat he was in struck a mile marker, State Police said.
Mark Risden, 44, of Tabernacle, died from his injuries, police said. Two passengers were airlifted from the scene by the United States Coast Guard, and two more passengers also sustained injuries, police said. Police did not say who was operating the boat.
The crash occurred at 12:06 a.m. in Great Bay, south of the township. A preliminary investigation indicated the 23-foot Wellcraft vessel struck ICW Marker 141, causing extensive damage and disabling damage to the vessel, police said.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.