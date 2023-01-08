Burial of humpback whale draws a crowd to Atlantic City beach

ATLANTIC CITY — A beached whale was examined and buried in the sand Sunday morning.

It was the second whale to come ashore in the city in the last month. While the event drew an audience, the phenomenon is perhaps a symptom of an multi-year phenomenon high death event currently facing the marine mammal.

The whale was stranded off Mississippi Avenue on the beach fronting Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Dozens came and stood on the sand and dunes over the approximately five hours crews were working, watching them dissect and dispose of the corpse. A bulldozer was driven onto the beach to dig the whale its grave and bury the sea creature. The most common observation made by passersby was the pungent smell of the whale’s corpse.

The whale, a female humpback, was about 10 yards long and described as a “sub-adult.” Experts on the site hoped to collect the samples to help determine the cause of death. The team examined the whale’s superficial features as well as its internal organs and stomach contents.

Lawrence Perez came to the shore with his wife, Selina Dixon, and children Lathan, who turns 9 Tuesday; and Lamar, 10. The family had heard about the beached whale on the news and decided to make the 1½-hour trip from Willingboro, Burlington County to make sight of the whale in person.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Dixon said. “It’s amazing, and it stinks really bad, but it’s amazing.”

Linsie Abshire, of Smithville in Galloway Township, said she learned of the whale from a friend. It was her first time seeing a beached whale, and she brought her two children, Max, 5, and Miles, 4, who are both homeschooled, to learn biology up close.

“What better science than to see this?” Abshire said.

'Big and nasty'

The event was an opportunity for plenty of other young people. Curtis and Colin Smith, 16 and 14, had come down from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to the shore with their grandmother for the weekend. Their aunt told them about the whale.

“It’s very cool. I haven’t really seen a whale before, a beached one,” Curtis Smith said.

“It smells like a dead fish,” Colin Smith added.

Glenn Villamor, a Navy veteran living in Galloway, said he saw live whales during his time in the service, although it was his first time seeing one on the beach. He said he missed the beached whale in the summer in North Wildwood and was determined to bring his daughter, Crystal, and great grandchildren, Bella and Jovanni Corkery, to see the creature Sunday. Bella offered an apt description of what she saw.

“It’s really big and nasty,” Bella Corkery said.

The beached whale was first reported to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine at around 8 a.m. Saturday. Stranding Center Director Sheila Dean said the organization came to the scene soon afterward to measure it and collect preliminary samples, which are important to get as soon as possible. It was towed from the point where it had washed up to a point farther up the beach.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, of New York, joined the Stranding Center on Sunday. There were also a multitude of local, state and federal agencies on the scene, including the Atlantic City Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management; the Division of Fish & Wildlife at the state Department of Environmental Protection; and federal law enforcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Dean said it was common in her experience to have such agencies at multiple levels of government responding to a beached whale.

The burial itself was a gory spectacle. Workers flayed sections of the sea creature, taking knives to hack off skin and collect samples for analysis. The cutting soon escalated to evisceration, with blood dripping off equipment and some innards spilling out onto the sand. The bulldozer yanked and battered the whale corpse, nearly pulverizing it, and placing it into its grave piecemeal. The air grew heavier with the corpse’s stench, forcing some onlookers to retreat from the scene or cover their noses.

Some of the spectators had more experience with the process. Leah Marks, a veterinarian from Philadelphia, came to scene. She had previously volunteered to help with a whale necropsy near Asbury Park when she was in veterinarian school, describing it as a powerful experience.

Andrea Denish, of Ventnor, is a biology teacher. She said a friend sent her a picture of the whale washed ashore Saturday, and Denish later read an article about it.

“I didn’t believe it, I thought it was a joke,” Denish said. “I wanted to see it for myself, and I love sea life, so this is something I really wanted to do.”

Her husband, Adam Denish, is a veterinarian. While he does not specialize in marine life, he said he found the situation intriguing and said he was eager to learn more about the investigation into the whale’s cause of death.

“To some extent, it’s curiosity, but also being a veterinarian it’s interesting to see how they handle this situation,” Adam Denish said. “In the zoo world, when an animal passes away, we always do a necropsy to find out the cause of death, and it’s very important to find out, is this something that is related to other events that have happened in the area? Is it related to a traumatic event? Is it related to disease?”

A concerning trend

That question is currently taking on critical importance. While saying there was a large variance in the number of beached whales each year, Dean said humpback whales on the East Coast are experiencing an extraordinary spike in deaths referred to as an “unusual mortality event,” or UME. A page on the NOAA website indicates that the UME traces it has been occurring since 2016. The NOAA said more research is needed to determine the cause of the UME.

“They want to find out what’s going on,” Dean said of the multitude of investigators on site. “Why are we losing so many humpback whales?”

The beached whale Sunday was the second that the city has experienced in as many weeks. Another humpback whale, of similar size, washed ashore Dec. 23. A humpback whale also was found ashore in North Wildwood in July.

Shari Smith and her husband, Jonah, emphasized the importance of the whale population and the collective responsibility to care for the environment. Inspired by her daughter, a wildlife biologist, Shari Smith said she felt people had a humanitarian duty to show compassion for the animals and tend to the environment. She added it was important for researchers to identify what is driving the exceptional number of whale deaths and appreciated their efforts on Sunday.

Shari and Jonah Smith related their attendance Sunday to their activism protesting planned windmills off the coast of Atlantic City, arguing that the clean-energy source could hurt sea life. (Windfarm developers active in the state have said they are working with state and national wildlife advocacy groups to prepare their designs and protect local fauna.)

“We all need to take an interest in what’s happening,” Shari Smith said. “These beautiful creatures are our responsibility, so we need to come down and respect them.”

Dean, of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, said it could take months to obtain results from the necropsy and identify a cause of death. She cautioned that answers might not be forthcoming.

“Sometimes, you never find out,” Dean said.