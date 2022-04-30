Bungalow Park residents say Ørsted facility poor match for neighborhood

ATLANTIC CITY — Some residents of Bungalow Park, the neighborhood of single-family homes that faces the Marina District across Clam Creek, say they have major concerns about an offshore wind company building a maintenance facility in the area.

“I’m not against wind energy,” said resident Patricia Bailey on Friday, as she walked the single block from her New Jersey Avenue home to the waterfront site. “My thing is why put this particular project in the middle of an established neighborhood?”

She has lived in her home a block from the proposed site for 33 years with her husband, Al. It is made up of a mix of smaller homes and newer, larger ones built on lagoons. All the homes are tightly packed together, and the streets are narrow dead ends at the water.

“It’s quiet back here,” said Al Bailey. “This is going to bring in a lot of traffic.”

Ørsted North America is seeking state permits to build a 16,000-square-foot building on the 3.4-acre upland section of the almost 5-acre lot between the dead ends of New Jersey and Delaware avenues. About half of the building would hold office and technician space, and half would be a warehouse.

The lot was formerly owned by an oil company and is now fenced off, with decrepit remains of old piers littering the water around it. A long-abandoned building fronting on New Jersey Avenue will be demolished.

The company also must seek city approvals.

“There is a lot to the project,” said Crisman Jespersen, an 11-year resident of Bungalow Park who lives across New Jersey Avenue from the site in a home on Snug Harbor. “It’s going to be pretty impactful for an area that has been residential so long.”

Jespersen and the Baileys are worried about the heavy truck traffic and pile driving that will go along with the construction phase, and how it may damage roads and perhaps even homes in the area.

The company also plans to build new bulkheads and dredge Clam Creek, so its vessels can transport technicians out to service its wind farms.

“From talking to and meeting with residents of Bungalow Park as recently as last week, we know questions remain about our plans to build an operations and maintenance facility in Atlantic City,” said Liz Thomas, Ørsted spokesperson.

Thomas said Ørsted will hold a project presentation and answer questions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in Council Chambers at City Hall.

“Our team will continue to do our very best to answer questions from residents to ensure open lines of communication,” Thomas said.

Ørsted spokesperson Amber Hamlett has said it will house 69 jobs, a mix of administrative and maintenance technician positions.

The Baileys would prefer the development go elsewhere but at the least say they want the city to protect residents’ rights and health. That means limiting the noise, light and other types of pollution the site could create.

Ørsted picked the site facing Golden Nugget Atlantic City for its easy boat access to Clam Creek and the Absecon Inlet to the ocean, spokespeople have said.

The site has been undergoing cleanup since the Baileys moved in, said Patricia Bailey, and there have been times when gas fumes became so strong she had to leave the area.

Pat Bailey expressed her concerns at the April City Council meeting, which prompted officials to reach out to Ørsted to arrange the Friday meeting.

At the council meeting, Pat Bailey said she is concerned the facility will change the character of the neighborhood.

“It’s a small area. This is going to be a large facility,” Bailey told council. “It’s going to change the dynamics of my neighborhood and decrease my property values.”

She said the 24-hour nature of the facility concerns her as well.

“The lights will never be out, the parking lot will never be dead,” Bailey said.

Planning Director Barbara Woolley-Dillon said the city has received a filing for the first phase of bulkheading, but it has not yet been deemed complete to come before the Planning Board for a hearing.

“As soon as we declare it complete, it will be set for the next Planning Board meeting, probably in June 2022,” Woolley-Dillon said.

Bailey said she is concerned the city is not keeping close enough track of the development plans. She has received letters from the state as the project has moved forward and from Ørsted, but has gotten nothing from the city, she said.

Davon McCurry, Ørsted’s New Jersey deputy head of market and government affairs, has said the equipment stored and taken out by vessel will be smaller items related to servicing, not large manufacturing components like blades.

The company, whose headquarters is in Denmark, will make efforts to hire locally for the technician positions, it has stressed. Atlantic Cape Community College will build a facility nearby to train people for the jobs, with a $3 million grant it gets as the winner of the New Jersey Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge.

Atlantic Cape has said its in-water sea survival training facility will be in Gardner’s Basin, and it has started to build a 1,700-square-foot facility to house the bulk of the training program at its Atlantic City campus.

McCurry expects bulkhead renovation and development of berthing slips to start this year. Upland construction of the operations and maintenance building and remaining site work are planned for the first half of 2023, and construction is expected to be complete on the building in 2024.

The company hopes to get the go-ahead from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to start building the wind farm itself in early 2023, and to have it operational in 2024, McCurry said.

To date, the state Board of Public Utilities has awarded two offshore wind solicitations. Ørsted’s 1,100-megawatt Ocean Wind project won the first solicitation in June 2019, and in June the BPU awarded a combined 2,658 megawatts of offshore wind capacity to EDF/Shell’s Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Ørsted’s Ocean Wind II projects.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

