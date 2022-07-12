Bungalow Park neighborhood meeting Thursday on wind project

ATLANTIC CITY – Without fanfare or much discussion, the Planning Board on Tuesday memorialized a vote approving a waterfront maintenance and operations facility for a wind project in the Bungalow Park neighborhood.

The work is part of a much larger effort to build wind turbines off the coats, which Ørsted North America indicates will mean hundreds of jobs for New Jersey.

The board had discussed the plans in much greater detail at a June meeting. This is the first of two phases, to include the construction of bulkheads at the site and docks to accommodate six boats.

A second phase will include the construction of a building at the site, which is currently a vacant area at the end of Delaware Avenue, adjacent to Delta Basin.

While the plans for offshore wind turbines has proven controversial in the area, this proposal also has detractors.

According to Planning Board member Anthony Vraim, Ørsted plans to host a meet-and-greet to discuss the plans at the Community Baptist Church on New Jersey Avenue at 6 p.m. Thursday. He said this is the second such event to reach out to the neighborhood, with a chance for neighbors to speak with Ørsted representatives.

“It was pretty interesting the last time.” Vraim said at the meeting. “Of course, it’s a heated debate in the neighborhood.”

Ørsted representatives say the plan is to inform neighbors about the proposal in an informal setting.

One of the conditions imposed by the board was for the applicant to install four-way stop signs with solar-powered lights along New Jersey Avenue from Route 30 to the site. Some neighbors have expressed concerns about increased traffic through the area.

Boats launched from the docks will take engineers and technicians out to build two offshore wind farms, and then maintain and operate the completed turbines.

About 50 to 70 workers will use New Jersey Avenue each day at about 6 a.m. as they arrive to start their 12-hour shift and catch a boat to the worksite, according to information presented to the board in June. The same number of workers will finish their shift about 6 p.m. and will exit by the same route, according to Ørsted.

The site had been an oil depot. Ørsted was named the redeveloper of the site in 2020.

City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who is also a member of the Planning Board, attended the Tuesday meeting but did not vote on the resolution. He said he was not eligible to vote because he did not attend the June Planning Board meeting where the site plan was discussed and approved.

The second phase will also require Planning Board approval.

Energy company Ørsted has state approval to build two large wind farms off the Atlantic City coast, and promises to provide hundreds of jobs for local and state residents.

The first is expected to power half a million homes, but has encountered resistance from some shore communities over the impact on ocean views. Critics also cite environmental concerns, including the potential impact on marine mammals and other sea life.