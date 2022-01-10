 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bullets found in deodorant stick at Atlantic City Airport make TSA's top-10 best finds list
top story

Bullets found in deodorant stick at Atlantic City Airport make TSA's top-10 best finds list

ACY deodorant with bullets inside 9-4-21.JPG

In early September, TSA officials found six bullets lodged inside a deodorant stick when an air traveler passed through security.

 Provided

WASHINGTON  — Authorities at Atlantic City International Airport made surprising find last year when they opened a passenger's deodorant stick.

TSA authorities Sept. 4, 2021, found six bullets stashed inside a deodorant stick when an air traveler at the airport tried concealing them to take on a flight.

The incident was featured as number 10 of the agency's top-10 catches of 2021. The agency shared their picks in a video posted to their Twitter account.

The attempt failed when the administration flagged the deodorant stick when it was examined by the x-ray technology. 

Other finds include a pistol at Newark International Airport and a chainsaw at New Orleans International Airport.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

