Bullets found in deodorant stick at Atlantic City Airport make TSA's top-10 best finds list

WASHINGTON — Authorities at Atlantic City International Airport made surprising find last year when they opened a passenger's deodorant stick.
TSA authorities Sept. 4, 2021, found six bullets stashed inside a deodorant stick when an air traveler at the airport tried concealing them to take on a flight.
The incident was featured as number 10 of the agency's top-10 catches of 2021. The agency shared their picks in a video posted to their Twitter account.
It’s here! “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10 pic.twitter.com/3o2zQs5IrC— TSA (@TSA) January 10, 2022
The attempt failed when the administration flagged the deodorant stick when it was examined by the x-ray technology.
Other finds include a pistol at Newark International Airport and a chainsaw at New Orleans International Airport.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.