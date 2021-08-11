Built in the 1930s, machine at Ocean City bakery is repaired and back in action

OCEAN CITY — With a satisfying “kerchunk” as Sarah Rodriguez pulls the lever, the long-serving string machine wraps yet another box of pastries, continuing its decades of service at Dot’s Pastry Shop at 3148 Asbury Ave.
The machine was built in 1936, according to Jane Rodriguez, Sarah’s mother. It came with the building when her parents — Sarah’s grandparents — bought the business from the family of founder Dot Nasuti in 1985.
This spring, it looked like the end of the road for the venerable machine. It was broken, and Jane Rodriguez could not find anyone to fix it.
The company in Germany that built the machine has been out of business for years. The person who had repaired it in the past had retired. Few people she contracted knew anything about the machines.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” she said.
SEA ISLE CITY — Increased police presence, new rules for beach access and a call for new res…
Of course, the bakery boxes can be held shut by a piece of tape — in fact, many Dot’s boxes are. But regular customers wanted the string machine back, doing what it has done since they were kids.
“When it was broken, people would say, ‘Well, it’s part of the Dot’s experience,’” Rodriguez said.
There are new string machines available. They are electric, and most cost more than $1,000. None seems likely to fit the retro appeal of the seashore bakery founded in 1947, a mere decade after the string tying machine was manufactured.
After multiple calls and internet searches, Rodriguez said, she got a lead from an antique-auto dealer named Victor, who used to talk to her dad at the bakery and knew someone who might be able to fix the machine. She said the man who finally repaired it is in his 70s, and few people are interested in learning how to work on similar machines.
“He said young people don’t have the patience,” she said.
Ocean City pro surfer Rob Kelly has been making waves on social media.
On one side of the machine handle is a spool of red and white thread, on the other, a flat piece of metal to hold the box. Sarah Rodriguez pulls down the handle to wrap the box. A quarter turn of the box wraps the other side, and it is ready for the customer.
On Friday morning, the line was at the door. Jane’s husband, Gregory Rodriguez, suggested talking about the machine about 11 a.m. At 11:05, the dense crowd thinned to a trickle.
“From now on, it’ll come in waves,” he said.
As a child, Jane Rodriguez worked in her father’s bakery in Pittsburgh, where they tied the string around the box by hand. She said her grandfather was a baker, as were nine uncles. Her parents, Patricia and Leo Scheuermann, saw the steel mills closing in western Pennsylvania in the 1980s and decided it was time for a change.
When they heard about a bakery for sale in Ocean City, they decided to buy it. Jane and her husband later bought the business from her parents.
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy made a plea to unvaccinated New Jersey residents to get their COV…
Jane said her six siblings still come in and help at the bakery, joining her at 4 a.m. to begin the day.
Both their daughters also work at the shop. Emma Rodriguez was set to come in for the later shift.
The bakery originally had two string tying machines, Jane Rodriguez said. Years ago, her husband used one for parts to keep the other working. She said she had only heard of one other business with a similar machine, a seafood place in town. Years ago, the owner called the shop asking for help finding someone to keep that machine working, Rodriguez said.
On a recent weekend morning, the string machine was back in action, tying box after box after box of doughnuts, pastries, sticky buns and more in red and white string while tying the bakery to the generations that came before.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.