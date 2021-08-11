Built in the 1930s, machine at Ocean City bakery is repaired and back in action

After multiple calls and internet searches, Rodriguez said, she got a lead from an antique-auto dealer named Victor, who used to talk to her dad at the bakery and knew someone who might be able to fix the machine. She said the man who finally repaired it is in his 70s, and few people are interested in learning how to work on similar machines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He said young people don’t have the patience,” she said.

On one side of the machine handle is a spool of red and white thread, on the other, a flat piece of metal to hold the box. Sarah Rodriguez pulls down the handle to wrap the box. A quarter turn of the box wraps the other side, and it is ready for the customer.

On Friday morning, the line was at the door. Jane’s husband, Gregory Rodriguez, suggested talking about the machine about 11 a.m. At 11:05, the dense crowd thinned to a trickle.

“From now on, it’ll come in waves,” he said.

As a child, Jane Rodriguez worked in her father’s bakery in Pittsburgh, where they tied the string around the box by hand. She said her grandfather was a baker, as were nine uncles. Her parents, Patricia and Leo Scheuermann, saw the steel mills closing in western Pennsylvania in the 1980s and decided it was time for a change.