Building destroyed by fire in Cape May Court House

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A two-story building was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning, the Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company said.
The blaze was first reported about 11:45 a.m. in the first block of Third Avenue.
Firefighters from other stations were called to the scene for assistance, the fire company said.
The blaze was considered under control about an hour later, the fire company said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.