Building destroyed by fire in Cape May Court House Wednesday

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A two-story building was destroyed by a Wednesday morning, the Cape May Court House Fire Department said.

The blaze was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the first block of Third Avenue in Cape May Court House.

Firefighters from other stations were called to the scene for assistance, the Fire Department said.

The blaze was considered under control about one hour later, the Fire Department said, without saying if any injuries were reported or not.

The Fire Department did not say if the building was a vacant or if it was a house or storefront.

