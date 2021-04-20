Builder proposes townhouse construction in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — CMM Builders Inc. has filed an application to the city Planning/Zoning Board to demolish an existing property to make room for townhouses.
According to a public notice, CMM plans to subdivide the property in the 400 block of West Garfield Avenue into two lots. On each lot will be three townhouse-style residential structures.
A public hearing will be held before the board at 6 p.m. May 3 in the commissioner's meeting room of City Hall. There will be limited in-person attendance, and the meeting can also be viewed via Zoom.
Details regarding Zoom participation will be posted in advance of the meeting at wildwoodnj.org.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.