Buena's Landisville fire company suspended until at least June

BUENA — Brian G. Rowan, an 11-year member of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, faced a choice last year. Rowan could continue to go along to get along, or he could make known beyond the fire company problems he saw with its operation.
Months later, Rowan resigned from the fire company, and the company’s firefighting operations have been suspended since December and will remain suspended into June after a vote last week by the Borough Council.
Rowan told the Borough Council in October that he contacted the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs and Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health about deficiencies and compliance issues within the fire company.
These grievances included a lack of mandated policy for incidents involving workplace accidents, bloodborne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. There was no labeling of any chemicals kept in the building, which must have a safety data sheet. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, Rowan said.
“This has created a major issue of liability for not only myself but the fire company and the Borough of Buena,” Rowan said in his letter to the council.
On Nov. 18, the Landisville company received a notice of order to comply and abate nine violations of the Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health Act from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development as a result of an inspection of the site performed Oct. 16, according to a council resolution. Six of the nine violations were found to be serious.
On Dec. 16, the state found 19 more violations as a result of the Oct. 16 inspection. Thirteen of them were found to be serious, the council said.
On Feb. 22, the fire company received a letter from the state Department of Health stating that 13 of the 19 violations were abated, the council said.
Six serious violations were considered “not completed — employer out of business” because Landisville’s fire suppression operations had been suspended Dec. 14 for 90 days by the council.
All firefighting duties in Buena are being handled by the borough Board of Fire Commissioners Zone Two and the Minotola Fire District Commission, the council said.
Susan Romeo, of Landisville, wrote a letter this month to Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; state Sens. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and others about the suspension of the Landisville company. Romeo’s youngest son was a junior member of fire company before he went to college, she said.
“While I do not have a list of each violation, I know for a fact that not one member of this company would put themselves or their fellow members in harm’s way, ever,” Romeo said in her letter. “Please join me in supporting Landisville Fire Company and put them back in service. We need them.”
During a council meeting held over the phone last Friday, the only person to speak on behalf of the fire company was Keith Kemery, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3249 in Blackwood, Camden County.
“All of the Department of Labor violations have been abated,” Kemery said.
Richard DeMarco, one of the commissioners of the Landisville company, said Wednesday all of this is in litigation. He said a whole bunch of lies have been spread, and there have been a couple of traitors.
While Rowan was captain, Joseph Kaspar was the assistant chief with the Landisville company. Kaspar, who was the fire chief from last spring to July and again from July to September, said the fire company commissioners and other officials wanted to run the operation like it was still the 1980s, but the 1980s did not have the regulations that exist now.
“For years, we were trying to get the fire company to do the right thing,” said Kaspar, who stepped down as assistant chief before becoming chief. “There was more wrong than we knew about.”
Landisville is the second western Atlantic County fire company to be shut down in the past year. The Hamilton Township Committee voted in November to terminate a lease agreement with the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, effective Dec. 31. Mizpah fire Chief Jay Davenport II and firefighter Craig Paxton were charged in October with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft.
Buena Council President Rosalie Baker said she chose to extend the Landisville company’s suspension for 90 days because it already had five months to correct the 28 health and safety violations issued in October.
“After five months, six serious violations remained uncorrected, and I felt 90 days was an appropriate amount of time to work on their remaining violations,” Baker said.
The borough had no choice but to further suspend the company, said Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro, director of public safety.
“Allowing Landisville Volunteer Fire Co. to operate with six open serious violations puts the health and safety of the volunteer firefighters of Landisville Volunteer Fire Co. and the residents of the Borough of Buena at serious risk,” D’Alessandro said. He added that had the company returned to service without proper abatement of those remaining items, the Labor Department could have imposed significant fines.
The borough provides the fire company with its liability insurance through the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund, and borough officials felt they had to err on the side of caution, D’Alessandro said.
“Through existing and new mutual aid agreements, the residents of the Landisville section of the borough have more than adequate fire protection coverage. We considered that carefully prior to the suspension of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Co. on Dec. 14,” Mayor David Zappariello said.
