Buena's Landisville fire company suspended until at least June

BUENA — Brian G. Rowan, an 11-year member of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, faced a choice last year. Rowan could continue to go along to get along, or he could make known beyond the fire company problems he saw with its operation.

Months later, Rowan resigned from the fire company, and the company’s firefighting operations have been suspended since December and will remain suspended into June after a vote last week by the Borough Council.

Rowan told the Borough Council in October that he contacted the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs and Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health about deficiencies and compliance issues within the fire company.

These grievances included a lack of mandated policy for incidents involving workplace accidents, bloodborne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. There was no labeling of any chemicals kept in the building, which must have a safety data sheet. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, Rowan said.

“This has created a major issue of liability for not only myself but the fire company and the Borough of Buena,” Rowan said in his letter to the council.

