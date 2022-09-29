Buena votes to drop lawsuit against Landisville Fire Company

BUENA — The Borough Council authorized the dismissal of its lawsuit against the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company on Monday.

Its decision to drop legal action, which arose from disputes over missing property, comes after a change in the control of government and a fierce campaign launched by supporters when the century-old company was put out of commission over 14 months ago.

“It’s about time,” Landisville Fire President Leonard Smith said after the vote.

The borough and Buena Fire District No. 2, an autonomous municipal entity serviced by the Minotola Fire Company, sued the Landisville Fire Company and related defendants in November 2021. They alleged that Landisville Fire had failed to turn over property to the Fire District No. 2 commissioners, pursuant to a borough ordinance passed four months earlier in July 2021.

That ordinance dissolved Buena Fire District No. 1, which had been serviced by the Landisville Fire Company, following a state investigation that uncovered multiple code violations at the fire company. It also enlarged Fire District No. 2 and had it take over the responsibilities and territory of the defunct Fire District No. 1. Without a corresponding fire district, Landisville Fire Company is functionally decommissioned.

Several of the commissioners of the former Fire District No. 1 are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The majority of the governing body, which has seen considerable turnover since November 2021, no longer agrees with the claims made in the lawsuit, said Borough Council member Doug Adams.

Adams believes the Landisville Fire Company has furnished all property required of it, to the best of its ability and that the Borough Council has upheld its fiduciary responsibilities to residents. Reflecting on legal fees the borough had been paying to litigate the case, Adams said he was relieved by the night’s vote.

“I’m very happy that we’re out of it,” Adams said.

The Borough Council had voted in June to authorize an attorney to withdraw the borough from the lawsuit against the Landisville Fire Company.

Borough officials, however, said Fire District No. 2, as the borough’s co-plaintiff, needed to agree to allow the borough to drop the suit.

The council voted 2-0 on Monday to drop the suit. Joining Adams to vote in the affirmative was Borough Council member Jorge Alvarez, who had also voted in June to drop the suit.

Council President Pat Andaloro abstained, as she is named as a defendant in the lawsuit due to her stint as a Fire District No. 1 commissioner.

Her daughter, Council member Gina Andaloro, was absent Monday, although she had previously recused herself from certain matters concerning the Landisville Fire litigation.

Council member Joseph D’Alessandro III, who had been a proponent of the lawsuit and voted to dissolve Fire District No. 1 in July, was also absent. He had previously argued that the borough was obligated to enforce its July 2021 ordinance through litigation and obtain the missing property for Fire District No. 2. He further maintained that some of the missing items — such as documents pertaining to the Length of Service Award Program, or LOSAP — were needed so the district could fulfill its fiduciary responsibility to the Landisville firefighters themselves.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, the purportedly missing items included a 1948 Autocar fire engine; a Holmatro rescue tool; a Motorola portable radio; desktop computers; a DVR surveillance system; and multiple filing cabinets said to contain run cards, LOSAP records and other relevant documentation.

The council that voted unanimously to dissolve Fire District No. 1 in July 2021 argued in the ordinance that the dissolution was warranted by “serious health and safety issues.” The borough and the state Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health launched investigations that uncovered over two dozen code violations at the Landisville Fire Company on the advice of a whistleblower complaint. The council had further alleged there were also financial issues uncovered and that it secured the approval from the Local Finance Board for the dissolution.

The Landisville Fire Company and its supporters argued that it corrected the problems identified by the municipal and state investigations. They have further argued that putting one of the borough’s fire companies out of commission rendered residents less safe and that the borough should have worked constructively with the company.

“It should have never happened,” Landisville Fire Chief Ken Barbagli said Monday.

The dissolution galvanized potent opposition to Mayor David Zappariello and the July 2021 members of Borough Council. Supporters of the company have since launched a campaign that has seen opponents of the company ousted and their preferred candidates win control of the borough government. In all, four of five Council members who voted for the dissolution have since resigned from council or lost reelection.

Since the change in government, Borough solicitor Angela Costigan, with whom Landisville Fire supporters had often feuded, resigned.

Multiple current and former members of council have expressed a desire to heal the Landisville-Minotola divide that has left some in the community frustrated and embittered. Adams said that he hoped that Fire District No. 2 and Landisville Fire Company came to an agreement so that the case did not go to trial.