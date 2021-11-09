Buena vote reflects discontent with council vacancy, fire company dissolution

The 2021 New Jersey county and local elections saw Republicans dominate Democrats at the polls in Atlantic County. Amidst a red wave, only one of the county’s 19 municipalities saw Democratic challengers unseat GOP incumbents — the traditionally conservative Borough of Buena.
Incumbent Buena Councilman Joseph Mancuso Jr. and Councilwoman Rosalie Baker, two Republicans, lost their races for reelection to Democrats Patricia Andaloro and Gina Andaloro — a mother-daughter pair on Nov. 2. And the reason for the upsets could be traced back to controversy surrounding council's handling of a vacant seat and the dissolution of the 99-year-old Landisville fire company.
The local issues that had sparked efforts to unseat government officials who made these decisions was still on display at a Monday Borough Council meeting, attended by one to two dozen residents, a handful who stood up and aired grievances about their leadership.
“The mayor and the council made this situation,” resident Jenna Baruffi-Talarico said after the meeting.
Seeds of discontent with the borough government were planted in December 2020, when the five-member council suspended the borough’s Fire District No. 1 — which had been served by the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company for 99 years. The council ultimately voted to dissolve District No. 1 last July and have its responsibilities taken over by Fire District No. 2, which is served by the Minotola Fire Company. That decision has been met with invective from supporters of the Landisville Fire Company. Landisville and Minotola, the fire companies’ namesakes, are two unincorporated sections in the borough.
Tensions heightened when then Councilman Aldo Palmieri, who was elected in November 2020, announced his resignation at the May 10 council meeting, citing personal commitments. In the six months that followed, the Buena Republican Club Committee, which is responsible for filling vacancies, never nominated a replacement. The borough did not inform the Atlantic County Clerk of the vacancy, as it was expected to, until roughly four months after the councilman’s May resignation, according to the clerk's office.
The decision to suspend and ultimately dissolve Fire District No. 1 was prompted by October and December investigations led by the New Jersey Office of Public Employee's Occupational Safety and Health. The state investigations unearthed more than two dozen violations at the Landisville Fire Company, including the lack of a mandated policy for responding to workplace accidents, bloodborne pathogens, or to Hazmat incidents. Six violations remained in February, including company firefighters not being current on their respirator training.
The Landisville Fire Company, did however, pass state inspection in June, according to a letter from the New Jersey Department of Health. And supporters of the Landisville company, such as Baruffi-Talarico, maintain that the company's dissolution compromises the ability of the borough to respond to emergencies, considering the complexity and rural nature of Buena's roads.
Buena Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan disputed residents' characterization of the decision to dissolve the district for the Landisville company. She noted at this week's meeting that the decision to dissolve Fire District No. 1 had been approved by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which provides administrative guidance and technical assistance to local municipalities.
Members of the council also had said in May that the dissolution of Fire District No. 1 would save the council more than $100,000 annually.
Costigan further disputed that Palmieri, the former councilman, had formally put in his resignation — and because he hadn't resigned, they couldn't tell the county there was a vacancy.
Buena Mayor David Zappariello said at the meeting that he had received a letter of resignation from Palmieri and had put it in on file.
Zappariello’s response was prompted after Susan Romeo, a supporter of the Landisville company, read an excerpt from the minutes of the May 10 meeting. According to the excerpt, Palmieri “stated that it is with deep regret that he must resign from Council.”
Romeo said after the meeting that, had the borough acted earlier, that seat could have been on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Baruffi-Talarico said that she believed 100% that the furor over the fire department was what ousted Mancuso and Baker. She also said residents were generally frustrated with what she said was the council and mayor's general unresponsiveness to residents' needs.
"The reason why Democrats won, is because [residents] were so upset with the Republicans that lifelong Republican voters, that are affiliated and you can look, they voted Democrat," Baruffi-Talarico said. "They went down from governor, then to [state] senate, to assemblyman, they [voted] all Republican, and then once they got to their council seats in the municipality of Buena Borough, they went Democrat."
There is also a pending petition effort to recall Zappariello, the mayor, as well as Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro III. Both men have previously stood by their decision to support the dissolution of the Landisville Fire Company's fire district.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.