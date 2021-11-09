Buena vote reflects discontent with council vacancy, fire company dissolution

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buena Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan disputed residents' characterization of the decision to dissolve the district for the Landisville company. She noted at this week's meeting that the decision to dissolve Fire District No. 1 had been approved by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which provides administrative guidance and technical assistance to local municipalities.

Members of the council also had said in May that the dissolution of Fire District No. 1 would save the council more than $100,000 annually.

Costigan further disputed that Palmieri, the former councilman, had formally put in his resignation — and because he hadn't resigned, they couldn't tell the county there was a vacancy.

Buena Mayor David Zappariello said at the meeting that he had received a letter of resignation from Palmieri and had put it in on file.

Zappariello’s response was prompted after Susan Romeo, a supporter of the Landisville company, read an excerpt from the minutes of the May 10 meeting. According to the excerpt, Palmieri “stated that it is with deep regret that he must resign from Council.”

Romeo said after the meeting that, had the borough acted earlier, that seat could have been on the Nov. 2 ballot.