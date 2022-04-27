Buena Vista Township roadwork likely to affect travel, officials say

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Roadwork will affect traffic on Tuckahoe Road beginning Thursday and lasting for one week, Atlantic County officials said Wednesday.
A single lane of travel will be in place between Cumberland and Union roads from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Construction crews are improving the road and replacing guard rails, officials said.
Drivers may experience minor delays and should plan an alternate travel route, officials said.
Traffic directors will be on site to assist, officials said.
