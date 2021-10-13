 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena Vista Township park to be renamed for late Mayor Chuck Chiarello
0 comments
featured

Buena Vista Township park to be renamed for late Mayor Chuck Chiarello

{{featured_button_text}}
SAWMILLPARK

Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello, left, unveils 9/11 memorial during a 2006 dedication ceremony at Saw Mill Park in Richland Village. The park is being renamed in memory of Chiarello.

 Edward Lea, Staff photographer

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP —  Saw Mill Park in Richland Village is set to be renamed after the township's former mayor Chuck Chiarello, officials said Tuesday.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at the park, 1316 Harding Highway. 

Chiarello had served as mayor for 22 years until his death in 2019 at the age of 64.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Democratic party chairman for Atlantic County from 1998 to 2004, Chiarello also served as  president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities and the Atlantic County Mayors Association. He worked for the South Jersey Transportation Authority as an Atlantic City Expressway manager from 2002 to 2006 and as a facilities planning manager at Atlantic City International Airport from 2006 to 2012. He also sold audio, video and computer recording media supplies to government, education and business markets.

"His accomplishments will stand for years to come," read a statement announcing the dedication. "And now, he will be remembered and honored at this dedication ceremony."

For more information, please call the Buena Vista Township Special Event’s Office at 856-697-2100 extension 8.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New virtual reality project lets you experience detailed map of the Universe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News