Buena Vista Township park to be renamed for late Mayor Chuck Chiarello

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Saw Mill Park in Richland Village is set to be renamed after the township's former mayor Chuck Chiarello, officials said Tuesday.
A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at the park, 1316 Harding Highway.
Chiarello had served as mayor for 22 years until his death in 2019 at the age of 64.
A Democratic party chairman for Atlantic County from 1998 to 2004, Chiarello also served as president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities and the Atlantic County Mayors Association. He worked for the South Jersey Transportation Authority as an Atlantic City Expressway manager from 2002 to 2006 and as a facilities planning manager at Atlantic City International Airport from 2006 to 2012. He also sold audio, video and computer recording media supplies to government, education and business markets.
"His accomplishments will stand for years to come," read a statement announcing the dedication. "And now, he will be remembered and honored at this dedication ceremony."
For more information, please call the Buena Vista Township Special Event’s Office at 856-697-2100 extension 8.
A look back at former Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello
Chuck Chiarello
Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello with committee
