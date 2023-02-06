BUENA — The Borough Council will refill one of its vacancies with a Democrat after having its appointment of a Republican councilman challenged.

The Atlantic County Democratic Committee contacted borough officials Thursday about its appointment of Richard Giovinazzi, a Republican, to fill a vacant Borough Council seat in January.

It said the appointment was illegal, given Giovinazzi was to replace a member of council who had been elected as a Democrat.

“I write to advise that the appointment of Mr. Giovinazzi is illegal and void and that the seat on council must instead be filled by a member of the Democratic Party,” Atlantic County Democratic counsel Colin Bell said in a Thursday letter to Buena Borough officials. “We are constrained to demand that Mr. Giovinazzi refrain from taking any actions in his purported capacity as a member of Borough Council (and) that the Borough Council declare the office vacant….”

Borough Council President Doug Adams said Giovinazzi tendered his resignation Monday and the borough would solicit a list of nominees from county Democrats.

Adams described the appointment of Giovinazzi as an “honest mistake” and said he was thankful the Democrats had brought the matter to the borough’s attention. Allowing Giovinazzi to continue in office, Adams added, would have been “disastrous,” potentially compromising the legitimacy of Borough Council actions taken during his tenure.

Sue Romeo, a local member of the Atlantic County Republican Committee, expressed similar sentiments in a statement.

“I’m glad that he did catch it,” Adams said of Bell, the attorney for the Atlantic County Democrats. “He saved us money, he saved us time, he saved us future embarrassment. He did a good thing by telling us that.”

Adams, who is a Republican, said he and other borough officials discussed the Atlantic County Democrats’ complaints with the borough solicitor and an attorney for Atlantic County GOP on Friday and over the weekend. They ultimately concurred with the Democrats on the illegitimacy of Giovinazzi’s appointment.

“We fixed it all within two business days,” Adams said.

The Borough Council voted to appoint Giovinazzi on Jan. 23, selecting him from a list of three nominees submitted to the borough by the local members of the Atlantic County Republican Committee.

Giovinazzi was to fill the seat of Gina Andaloro, who resigned from Borough Council earlier that month, citing a scheduling conflict with her job.

Gina Andaloro, along with her mother Pat Andaloro, had been elected to Buena Borough Council in November 2021. The pair ran as Democrats, ousting a Republican incumbent and longtime council president, while defying a red wave that saw the GOP dominate races across the county and state.

By the time of Gina Andaloro’s resignation, she and her mother had switched parties and become Republicans, a decision that would have likely fortified a reelection effort in Buena, which leans to the right. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, won 70.7% of the vote in the borough against his Democratic challenger in November 2022.

Borough officials choose to solicit nominees from the GOP, due to the party switch. State law, cited by the Atlantic County Democratic Party, dictates that the right to fill a vacancy belongs to “the political party of which the incumbent was the nominee” during that incumbent’s election to office.

“As Buena Borough notified the Republican Party of the vacancy and solicited nominees for an interim council member from it, the (Atlantic County Democratic Committee) members in Buena were denied the opportunity to select nominees for the seat and the members of the Democratic Party in Buena were likewise denied the right to seek that office,” Bell said in the Thursday letter.

It is not the first time in Buena that a council vacancy had created confusion in the borough. The Borough Council delayed accepting the May 2021 resignation of Councilman Aldo Palmieri for over seven months, meaning that the seat went unfilled by an interim member of council.

The failure to accept Palmieri’s resignation had contributed to a general atmosphere of discontent with the former borough government in Buena. Four of the five members of Borough Council during the summer of 2021 have since lost their bid for reelection or resigned.

Atlantic County Democratic Party Chair Michael Suleiman said he intended to convene a meeting of Buena members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee sometime this week. They will nominate three Democratic candidates from whom the Borough Council would select at its next meeting on Feb. 13.