Buena tables motion to fill vacant council seat

BUENA — More than six months after a de facto vacancy opened up on the Borough Council, residents found out Monday night that the seat will remain vacant for the near future — and if the local government moves to fill it, one councilwoman-elect has threatened to take legal action.
The Borough Council tabled a motion Monday night to fill a seat left vacant by former Councilman Aldo Palmieri, who announced his resignation in May, citing personal commitments. The agenda for the meeting indicated that whoever filled the seat would hold it until the next general election in November 2022, as the borough says is prescribed by state law.
Just as the meeting began, borough Solicitor Angela Costigan advised the council not to vote on the motion to the fill the vacancy. She said the state election law was complex, and that the specific circumstances surrounding the vacancy were abnormal.
"I prepared the resolution and asked the clerk to place it on the agenda, but I believe it was premature," Costigan said. "I found upon my review that there were a number of inconsistencies and irregularities both in the administration and the clerical aspect of the vacancy left on council."
Opponents of the current borough government maintain that any appointment to replace Palmieri would be illegal — and that state law dictates that a special election must be held to fill the seat.
“It’s pretty black and white that if they try to make this appointment, they would not be following municipal election law,” resident Susan Romeo said before the meeting, claiming she discussed the situation with several lawyers. “From the beginning, all we wanted them to do is the right thing, and they’re having trouble doing that.”
The argument over whether the current council can fill the seat turns on a dispute over when Palmieri resigned.
Palmieri announced his intentions to resign at the May 10 Borough Council meeting — something that is reflected in the minutes for that meeting — and has not sat at a council meeting since. Palmieri’s letter of resignation — which was made public after a request was made to the borough under the New Jersey Open Public Records Act — is dated April 30.
Costigan, however, said at the Nov. 8 council meeting that Palmieri had not yet technically resigned. The agenda for Monday’s meeting indicated Palmieri’s resignation was effective Nov. 8.
Deputy Atlantic County Clerk Michael Sommers has previously told The Press that the borough had not notified the Clerk’s Office of the vacancy until early September — about four months after Palmieri publicly announced his intentions to resign.
The date of Palmieri’s resignation determines whether the current council would have the authority to appoint his replacement. Per state law, a municipal governing body has 30 days to fill a vacant elected office. If it fails to fill the seat within that period, the municipal clerk must set a date to hold a special election. The special election would have to take place 45 to 50 days after the expiration of the initial 30-day period.
Although the motion to fill the seat was not voted on Monday, the dispute may not be settled.
Councilwoman-elect Patricia Andaloro, a Democrat who was elected to council Nov. 2 on a ticket with her daughter Gina, told The Press via text message before Monday's meeting that she would consider taking legal action against the borough if they proceeded to fill the seat. She said she would be joined in her litigation by the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.
Michael Suleiman, chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, said Tuesday he believed it was the "right move" for the council to table the motion to fill the vacancy. He said the borough had clearly waited too long after Palmieri's resignation to fill the vacancy by appointment, and would now have to hold a special election. Asked whether the Democratic Committee would take legal action in the event the borough does try to fill the seat, Suleiman said "all options are on the table."
Costigan asked at Monday's meeting that she be given more time to analyze the relevant statutory and case law before council takes any further action. She told council her analysis "could take a while," as she was planning to consult with election-law specialists.
"I believe that at this point I should do an extensive review of the election law and the election cases that have been presented to the courts in order to make an educated determination as to how to proceed going forward," Costigan said.
Moving against the current of the red wave that washed over New Jersey in November, Buena voters elected the Democratic Andaloros over GOP Council members Joseph Mancuso Jr. and Rosalie Baker, making Buena the only municipality in Atlantic County to see Democratic challengers oust Republican incumbents in 2021.
There is also an ongoing petition effort to recall Mayor David Zappariello, as well as Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro III.
Some residents have speculated that voters in the traditionally conservative Buena were motivated to buck the GOP by the council vacancy and by the dissolution of one of the borough’s two fire districts.
