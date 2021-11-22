Buena tables motion to fill vacant council seat

Although the motion to fill the seat was not voted on Monday, the dispute may not be settled.

Buena vote reflects discontent with council vacancy, fire company dissolution The 2021 New Jersey county and local elections saw Republicans dominate Democrats at the pol…

Councilwoman-elect Patricia Andaloro, a Democrat who was elected to council Nov. 2 on a ticket with her daughter Gina, told The Press via text message before Monday's meeting that she would consider taking legal action against the borough if they proceeded to fill the seat. She said she would be joined in her litigation by the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

Michael Suleiman, chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, said Tuesday he believed it was the "right move" for the council to table the motion to fill the vacancy. He said the borough had clearly waited too long after Palmieri's resignation to fill the vacancy by appointment, and would now have to hold a special election. Asked whether the Democratic Committee would take legal action in the event the borough does try to fill the seat, Suleiman said "all options are on the table."

Costigan asked at Monday's meeting that she be given more time to analyze the relevant statutory and case law before council takes any further action. She told council her analysis "could take a while," as she was planning to consult with election-law specialists.