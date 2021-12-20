Buena set to hold final council meeting tonight amid disputes over council seat, fire co.

The delay in filling the seat has provoked a dispute between the current borough government and members of the public over when the Palmieri officially resigned and how the seat should be filled.

Buena Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan said at the Nov. 8 Borough Council meeting that Palmieri had not technically resigned in May, but had only announced his intention to resign — meaning the council could still vote to temporarily fill his seat. Costigan later asked at the Nov. 22 council meeting that a motion to fill Palmieri’s seat be tabled. She said that New Jersey election law was complex and there had been “a number of inconsistencies and irregularities” regarding how the vacancy on the council had been handled. She also requested more time to analyze relevant statutory and case law before the council takes further action.