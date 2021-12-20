Buena set to hold final council meeting tonight amid disputes over council seat, fire co.

Buena Borough Council will hold its final meeting of the year 7 p.m. Monday at Buena Borough Municipal Hall.
The last several meetings have been marked by controversy surrounding a vacant council seat created by former Buena Councilman Aldo Palmieri.
Although Palmieri announced his resignation at the May 10 Borough Council meeting, and has not attended a meeting since, the borough has yet to appoint a replacement.
The delay in filling the seat has provoked a dispute between the current borough government and members of the public over when the Palmieri officially resigned and how the seat should be filled.
Buena Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan said at the Nov. 8 Borough Council meeting that Palmieri had not technically resigned in May, but had only announced his intention to resign — meaning the council could still vote to temporarily fill his seat. Costigan later asked at the Nov. 22 council meeting that a motion to fill Palmieri’s seat be tabled. She said that New Jersey election law was complex and there had been “a number of inconsistencies and irregularities” regarding how the vacancy on the council had been handled. She also requested more time to analyze relevant statutory and case law before the council takes further action.
Opponents of the current borough government maintain that any appointment to replace Palmieri would be illegal, because Palmieri resigned in May and the period for it to appoint a replacement has expired.
Deputy Atlantic County Clerk Michael Sommers has previously said the borough had not notified the county Clerk’s Office of the council vacancy until September — about four months after Palmieri announced his resignation.
The current council has also stoked controversy with its July vote to dissolve of the borough’s Fire District No.1, which had been serviced by the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company for 99 years. The dissolution came after a series of investigations led by the New Jersey Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health unearthed over two dozen code violations at the Landisville Fire Company.
Supporters of the fire company have been incensed by the dissolution. They note that the company passed a state inspection in June, and argue that the dissolution of one of the borough’s two fire district comprises resident safety.
Some residents have speculated these controversies influenced the outcome of this year’s general election in the borough, which is currently governed by an all-Republican council. Buena was notably the only Atlantic County municipality in 2021 to see Democratic challengers oust GOP incumbents. There is also an ongoing petition effort to recall Buena Mayor David Zappariello and Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro III.
Michael Suleiman, the chair of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, has previously told The Press of Atlantic City that the council should not move forward with filling the vacant council seat. When asked if the Democratic Committee would take legal action if the council were to move to fill the seat, Suleiman said “all options are on the table.”
There is also a resolution on tonight’s meeting agenda to honor Andrew “Tim” Kiniry — a 100-year-old Buena resident and World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.