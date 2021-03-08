Buena seeking $30M bond approval for school construction projects

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Voters in the Buena Regional School District will be asked to approve a $30.6 million bond in April that includes no tax increase to complete renovations across all district buildings.
“This is going to expand educational, athletic and recreational opportunities for all the children, the students of the district, children in the community, so that they have the same opportunities that students in other school districts get,” Superintendent David Cappuccio told The Press on Friday.
The language of the bond referendum was approved by the school board at its Feb. 23 meeting.
The $30.6 million bond includes about $23.6 million in costs that are eligible for state reimbursement of 54%. The state reimbursement is about $12.7 million and the taxpayer contribution is $17.9 million.
The bond has a projected interest rate of 2%. As of June 30, the Buena Regional School District will experience a reduction of debt service payments due to expiring bond payments, so the new bonds would replace them, resulting in the null tax impact.
The majority of the improvements will be at the high school, including installation of a new roof, renovation of the library and media center, upgrades to classrooms, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, the main entry, nurses suite, school counseling suite, the main office, bathrooms, lockers and tennis courts. The district also plans to install a new artificial turf multi-sport field, a new fitness room, a band practice field, a new track, new wrestling room, new bleachers and press box, and a new concession stand and fieldhouse.
Cappuccio said the improvements included in the referendum are the result of ongoing needs assessments since he came to the district three years ago, especially the roof replacement and media center upgrades.
“It’s really an effort for us to modernize some of our buildings to some extent,” he said.
Other upgrades at the middle school and elementary schools include heating, ventilation and air conditioning, classrooms and exterior enhancements, such as sidewalk repairs and digital signs. Cappuccio said the HVAC upgrades are sorely needed. In September 2018, just as Cappuccio began in the district, two elementary schools — Cleary and Collings Lakes — were closed for several weeks due to mold.
At the Milenasi Elementary School, the district plans to add a gymnasium with a stage — there wasn’t one before.
The referendum was presented at a previous school board meeting and Cappuccio said he plans to take the presentation to other venues to spread the word. He said he is emphasizing that there will be no tax increase to the residents, especially during a pandemic with significant economic impacts.
“We know that our district needs these things and the students need these things,” Cappuccio said.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20.
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
