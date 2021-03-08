Buena seeking $30M bond approval for school construction projects

Cappuccio said the improvements included in the referendum are the result of ongoing needs assessments since he came to the district three years ago, especially the roof replacement and media center upgrades.

“It’s really an effort for us to modernize some of our buildings to some extent,” he said.

Other upgrades at the middle school and elementary schools include heating, ventilation and air conditioning, classrooms and exterior enhancements, such as sidewalk repairs and digital signs. Cappuccio said the HVAC upgrades are sorely needed. In September 2018, just as Cappuccio began in the district, two elementary schools — Cleary and Collings Lakes — were closed for several weeks due to mold.

At the Milenasi Elementary School, the district plans to add a gymnasium with a stage — there wasn’t one before.

The referendum was presented at a previous school board meeting and Cappuccio said he plans to take the presentation to other venues to spread the word. He said he is emphasizing that there will be no tax increase to the residents, especially during a pandemic with significant economic impacts.

“We know that our district needs these things and the students need these things,” Cappuccio said.

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.