BUENA — Route 40 is scheduled to be closed daily at Flower Street starting Tuesday for an intersection improvement project, the state Department of Transportation said.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and continuing Mondays through Fridays over the next several weeks, Route 40 will be closed and detoured in both directions at Flower Street, the DOT said Monday in a news release. The closures are required for drainage upgrades, installation of new curb ramps and paving.
Route 40 westbound traffic will be detoured onto West Summer Road to South Central Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto South Central Avenue to West Summer Road.
The work is part of a $5.5 million, state-funded maintenance contract project for infrastructure repairs in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, the DOT said.
The timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists can check 511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.
