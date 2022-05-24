Buena officials meets in private about Landisville fire company litigation

BUENA — Fallout from last year’s dissolution of a local fire district continues to reverberate in the borough.

The Borough Council held a lengthy closed session Monday night to discuss litigation that pits the borough and the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company against the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company.

After returning to its chambers, council entertained a motion for the borough to drop the lawsuit, but ultimately decided to pull the motion.

Members of council left open the possibility that they may hold a special meeting sometime before the next scheduled meeting June 13 to further discuss the issue.

The council voted unanimously in July 2021 to dissolve Buena Fire District No. 1, a municipal entity that had historically been served by the 100-year-old Landisville fire company.

The territory and responsibilities of Fire District No. 1 were to be taken over by Buena Fire District No. 2, which is served by the Minotola fire company.

The borough and Fire District No. 2 have since sued the Landisville company and former Fire District No. 1 commissioners. The plaintiffs say the Landisville company failed to turn over certain property as prescribed by borough ordinance. Landisville supporters maintain the plaintiffs have received what they need, and that outstanding property still belongs to the private Landisville company, rather than the dissolved public district.

The dissolution and lawsuit have galvanized an ongoing opposition campaign against the then members of council. Two were unseated in the November election, and two people who voted for the dissolution are being challenged in the June 7 Republican primary.

Council member Jorge Alvarez, who had seconded the motion, said he would be willing to vote in favor of dropping the suit if the Landisville litigants, many of whom were in the approximately 20-person audience Monday, agreed to resolve the dispute outside of litigation.

“We're asking that we meet and end this thing, let's get it done," Alvarez said. “Let's come to an agreement as adults and more as residents, because we're residents."

“This has to end, this has to be done tonight,” Council President Matthew Walker, who made the motion, said earlier.

Some people involved in the litigation said they did not want to meet about the case without first talking with their lawyers. Others in the audience said the underlying cause of the lawsuit would have to be addressed, namely the dissolution of Fire District No. 1.

In response to the reluctance of people to meet on the spot after the meeting, the motion was pulled. Alvarez and Walker still met with some supporters of the Landisville company after the meeting to discuss resolving the situation and the possibility of holding a special meeting to take further action on the matter.

Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan disputed that the motion on the floor was to drop the lawsuit and that the motion was instead to “meet and discuss.” She later said the council president had made a “request” to which Alvarez "agreed."

Walker, when he seemingly made the motion, had begun by saying “I want to make a resolution that we drop the lawsuit and that we bring all the parties to the table,” to which Alvarez replied, “and I second that.”

Costigan also noted that the litigation involved not only the borough but also Fire District No. 2, which is a separate municipal entity, meaning the borough does not have the power to end all legal action by itself.

Council member Joseph D’Alessandro III said he was concerned about how dropping the lawsuit would affect the borough’s ability to fulfill its fiduciary obligations to the firefighters of the former Fire District No. 1. He said the litigation would allow Fire District No. 2 to obtain records pertaining to Landisville firefighters’ Length of Service Award Program, or LOSAP, so they could receive their payments. Landisville officials have argued that Fire District No. 2 already has the documents it needs to distribute LOSAP funds. D’Alessandro added the borough also had to enforce its ordinance, which he said mandated that transfer of property still in Landisville’s possession go to Fire District No. 2.

Council members Patricia and Gina Andaloro, a mother-daughter pair and the two Democrats on the council, were excluded from much of the closed session to avoid creating the perception of conflict of interest. Patricia Andaloro is named as a defendant in the lawsuit due to her stint as a Fire District No. 1 commissioner. Some residents took issue with Gina Andaloro’s exclusion from the closed session, saying her familial relationship did not create a conflict of interest.

Members of the council who voted to dissolve Fire District No. 1 in July 2021 have argued dissolution was warranted by code violations. The borough and the state Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health launched investigations that uncovered more than two dozen code violations at the Landisville company.

Supporters of the fire company have argued the dissolution was unfair. They noted that Landisville passed a state inspection in June 2021 after the investigations were completed and before council voted to dissolve.

The dissolution seemingly precipitated a swell of political action against the July 2021 members of council. Then Council President Rosalie Baker and then Council member Joseph Mancuso Jr., running as Republican incumbents, were defeated in the November election by the Andaloros, a remarkable outcome given Baker’s approximately 30-year career on the governing body and the overall tilt of the New Jersey 2021 elections toward the GOP. Supporters of the company attributed the outcome in part to outrage over the dissolution of Fire District No. 1.

The June 7 Republican primary election will see Baker and D’Alessandro running against three newcomers — Douglas Adams, Mariana Barsuglia and Joseph Fabrizio. Of the three newcomers, Fabrizio is running unopposed for the GOP nomination to fill a one-year unexpired term of a vacant seat on the council. Of the remaining four candidates, the two who obtain the highest vote totals will win the GOP nomination to fill two full-term seats on the council.

