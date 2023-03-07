BUENA – The Borough Council has introduced an ordinance to dissolve Buena Fire District No. 2.

The ordinance follows a a petition submitted by borough residents and its introduction comes even after members of one fire company vowed to resign en masse upon its adoption.

Borough officials have insisted to concerned residents and firefighters that the dissolution is part of a planned centralization plan that would not hurt members of individual fire companies. The borough intends to dissolve its remaining fire district – an autonomous municipal entity that is governed by elected commissioners – and consolidate control of firefighting operations under a borough-wide fire department.

A message currently posted on the borough website says people had been misled to believe the dissolution would decommission the Minotola Fire Company, which services Fire District No. 2.

The ordinance itself specifies that the Minotola Fire Company would continue to provide firefighting services for the borough.

The petition asking for the dissolution ordinance has garnered 199 signatures, according to organizers, passing a threshold under state law to require a response from the Borough Council.

Supporters of the Minotola Fire Company said they have circulated a petition which collected over 340 signatures, although Landisville supporters argue many residents had signed under the impression that the Borough Council was voting to disband the Minotola Fire Company.

“The fire company cannot be closed by Buena Boro Council,” the borough said on its website. “If you were advised that Boro Council was closing Minotola Fire Company, that was false information.”

Despite assurances from borough officials, members of the Minotola Fire Company have expressed skepticism about the dissolution.

The ordinance the Borough Council introduced Feb. 27 seemed to anticipate the mass resignation, saying the borough plans to enter into a mutual-aid agreement if the Minotola firefighters do not wish to serve.

Requests for comment from the Minotola Fire Company and the Fire District No. 2 weren't returned Monday.

Council unanimously voted to dissolve Fire District No. 1, which had been serviced by Landisvill Fire Company, in July 2021.

Landisville supporters have been working to undo those actions. Since then, there has been a turnover in elected offices over the last two election cycles, with four of the five members of borough council who voted to dissolve Fire District No. 1 in 2021 having since resigned or lost their bids for reelection.

The consolidation of firefighting services under a borough fire department floated by the new borough council could provide a path towards restoring the Landisville Fire Company and having its firefighters serve the borough, alongside firefighters from the Minotola Fire Company.

The members of the Borough Council in July 2021 said the dissolution of Fire District No. 1 was warranted by “serious health and safety issues.” They had noted that over two dozen code violations uncovered in an investigation conducted by the borough and the state Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health, as well as concerning financial issues.

The Landisville Fire Company and its supporters argued that the problems identified by the municipal and state investigations had been corrected before the July 2021 vote, which would have cleared the fire company’s way to reopening. They said that the dissolution of one of the fire companies would compromise the safety of borough residents.

Section three of the July 2021 ordinance, which required Fire District No.1 remit assets and records to either the borough or Fire District No. 2, has provoked a protracted legal battle. The plaintiffs alleged the company and commissioners failed to surrender public, fire district assets to Fire District No. 2, as required.

Unlike the vote in 2021, the Borough Council vote to dissolve Fire District No. 2 on Feb. 27 was not unanimous, but a 3-1 decision. Borough Council member Joseph Fabrizio was the sole no vote and Council member Pat Andaloro abstained. Andaloro is a co-defendant in the litigation with Fire District No. 2, given her time stint as a Fire District No. 1 commissioner.

Borough officials have since voted to drop the lawsuit. In November 2022, the Borough Council adopted an ordinance staying the disputed section three.

The borough’s efforts to end the controversy have not put the matter to rest. Jacquelyn Suárez, the director of the state Division of Local Government Services, sent the borough a letter on Jan. 10 questioning why Fire District No. 1 assets and records had not been transferred to the borough or Fire District No. 2 – noting that the action had been authorized by resolution of the state Local Finance Board. She warned state agencies could take action to enforce the Local Finance Board resolution if property was not remitted to Fire District No. 2.

Suárez stressed that the state would have to review any additional actions altering its fire service that the borough took.

Following the Feb. 27 meeting, Jorge Alvarez said he wished the borough had been more deliberative and spent more time listening to resident concerns before voting to dissolve Fire District No. 1.

“What we want to do is heal this town.” said Alvarez, the only Borough Council member who voted for both the dissolution of Fire District No. 1 and Fire District No. 2. “I just hope we move forward and I think we will, because we have a lot of good people in the borough.”

The next Borough Council meeting is scheduled for March 13.