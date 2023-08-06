BUENA — A vigil has been planned for the victims of last week's deadly house fire that claimed four lives, including two small children.

Irma Rodriguez, the mother of the 2- and 3-year-old victims, shared a planned vigil is set to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday across from the site of the fire in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in the Landisville section of Buena.

The vigil is "in loving memory of Lyanni & Leovani," according to a post on the Buena, NJ Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, and those who attend are "welcome to bring your own candles and flowers."

At home at the time of the fire Thursday were four children, ages 1, 2, 3 and 16, and two men, ages 52 and 73, police said Thursday. The 1- and 16-year-olds were flown to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia with severe burns. The 16-year-old was listed in stable condition, and the infant was listed in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Police have yet to release names of the four victims or the two hospitalized children, nor their relationships to each other.

Franklin Township police, who patrol Buena, said they are investigating the fire as a criminal act with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police said the fire was the result of an explosion that occurred inside the residence, but the cause of the explosion has not been determined.

A GoFundMe was started Thursday by Rosa Perez, who said she is a coworker of Irma “Lola” Rodriguez. As of Sunday morning, the page had raised more than $5,000 for the family.

