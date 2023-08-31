BUENA — A fatal house explosion that killed four people earlier this month exacerbated debate over the borough’s decision to dissolve one of its local fire companies two years ago.

Officials, however, say they stand behind their decision to close the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, previously stationed about a block away from the home, believing its proximity wouldn’t have made a difference given the strength of the blast.

After the explosion, rumors began spreading of a slow response from firefighters with the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company, said Robin DeLaurentis-Rodriquez, a resident of the Landisville section of the borough.

Talk on social media has since quelled those rumors, supporting firefighters’ response, she said.

“We were all working on our emotions,” DeLaurentis-Rodriquez said.

Borough Councilman Doug Adams said he has heard the community’s concerns. He also said a still-functioning Landisville company’s proximity would not have made a difference.

“Specific to this incident, it wouldn’t have mattered if a fire company was a block away,” Adams said. “This was an explosion with an immediate, intense fire.”

Still, said Adams, the borough’s former police chief, “the mayor and council are satisfied with the response times of all volunteers that day. That includes fire companies and the volunteer and paid rescue squads.”

But some remain adamant that the Landisville company should not have been shuttered.

“They performed well,” Angela Motter, 73, of North Franklin Street, said Friday of the Landisville company. “They were always on call, and I don’t know why they shut it down. It is better to keep the Landisville fire department open.”

Motter lives a little over a block from where the explosion happened Aug. 3, having felt the ground rattle beneath her.

Two children, ages 2 and 3, identified by family as Lyanni and Leovanni, and two unidentified men, ages 52 and 73, died in the explosion. A 1-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to a Philadelphia hospital with injuries.

The blast remains under investigation, but police said recently that nearly 400 pounds of explosive materials associated with fireworks production were found on the property.

Police have documented three to four calls from nearby residents complaining of fireworks, but no criminal actions came of them, given their location couldn’t be determined, Franklin Township police Chief Matthew DeCesari previously said. Franklin Township police patrol Buena.

DeCesari had no further updates about the investigation when contacted Monday.

Within hours of the explosion, several in the community lamented the decision to remove the Landisville company from service, arguing its firefighters could have reached the scene faster than others.

“You can’t fight City Hall,” Motter said. “We realize that. We don’t understand why they took it away from us in our area, but they did. So how can you stand up and fight for something that you don’t know what’s going on and why they did it?”

In July 2021, the Borough Council voted to close the Landisville company by dissolving Buena Fire District No. 1.

The vote was precipitated by investigations conducted by the borough and the state Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health that had uncovered more than two dozen code violations at the Landisville company.

The mayor and council began their actions against the company by suspending it after a former member complained to three state agencies about deficiencies and compliance issues he had found there.

Regardless of public outcry, borough officials proceeded with dissolving the Landisville company, believing $102,000 in taxpayer dollars could be saved yearly by relying on the borough’s other fire company, Minotola.

That company, which is housed on Wheat Road, helped put out the fire on North West Boulevard earlier this month.

The borough and Fire District No. 2, which oversees the Minotola company, later sued Landisville and its commissioners over property and paperwork that had not been turned over to the borough.

Some residents were incensed by the council’s treatment of the 100-year-old Landisville company, noting it had passed a state inspection in June 2021 after investigations into the violations were completed and before the July council vote.

DeLaurentis-Rodriquez, too, was distraught over the reputed slow response claims in the North West Boulevard house explosion. She now feels differently, as do many, she said.

“If Landisville was open, it would have been the same outcome,” she said.