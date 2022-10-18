Buena horse tests positive for rabies

A horse from Buena Borough tested positive for rabies, according to an Atlantic County news release issued Tuesday.

The positive result is the 10th confirmed case of rabies in Atlantic County this year and is a relatively rare example of a horse being diagnosed with the condition.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a viral infection of the nervous system. It is transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or through the eyes, mouth or nose, with human cases typically caused by bites from infected animals. It is preventable and prompt medical care is required for effective treatment.

The positive result for the Buena horse came after its owner had grown concerned over strange behavior, according to the county.

The horse was taken in for diagnosis and treatment but died upon arrival. It was then posthumously tested and confirmed to have had rabies on Thursday.

Rabies is not usually reported in horses, with only 30 to 60 cases confirmed annually in the United States, according to the news release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the number of total rabies cases it reports across the country each year is around 5,000. The other nine rabies cases confirmed in Atlantic County this year involved one infected cat, fox and groundhog; two infected raccoons and four infected skunks.

Any county resident that is bitten by an animal is urged to wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to the Atlantic County Division of Pubic Health at (609) 645-5971.

The news release urged public health officials to communicate the dangers to children of being near stray, wild or aggressive animals. Feeding or touching wild animals is discouraged, as are attempts to keep them as pets. To prevent close encounters with foraging wildlife, residents are being instructed to close their trash cans are securely and to bring pet food inside. They are also being told to be mindful of bird seed, which can also attract certain mammals.

Residents which see wild animals behaving strangely are told to call their local animal control officer, the contact information for which can be found at www.aclink.org/animal-shelter/municipal.asp on the Atlantic County website. Of particular concern are nocturnal animals, such as raccoons and skunks, found out during the day.

Rabies vaccinations are recommended for pets. Inoculation protects both the pets themselves and their owners and other family members, which they could infect. The Atlantic County Animal Shelter offers free rabies vaccination clinics each month for cats and dogs, with appointments required. Interested pet owners can schedule appointments at www.aclink.org/animalshelter on the county website. The next clinic is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville and is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The CDC says that there are typically just one or two human deaths caused by rabies in the United States annually. It notes that pet vaccination campaigns, animal-control programs, public-health surveillance and testing and the advent of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for rabies have caused the number of human rabies deaths to dramatically decline since the early 20th century.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is conducting an ongoing investigation into the case surrounding the rabid horse in Buena to identify any human, livestock or pets that may have been exposed.

Those interested in learning more about rabies control and precautions that can be taken to protect their pets, families, and themselves can visit www.aclink.org/publichealth or call (609) 645-5971.