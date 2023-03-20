BUENA — With the borough still polarized by the dissolution of a local fire company in 2021, a longtime official is coming out of retirement, challenging the current administration with a pledge that he can right the ship.

The Buena Boro Republican League endorsed Joseph Baruffi for mayor Sunday.

The endorsement of the former mayor lays the groundwork for a primary challenge to incumbent Mayor David Zappariello, whose support of the dissolution of the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has made him enemies in the borough over the past two years.

The league also endorsed a Borough Council ticket of incumbent Council member Jorge Alvarez, former Council member Frank DeStefano and Richard Giovinazzi. The four are running under the campaign slogan “Experience You Can Trust.”

Baruffi has a history in borough government spanning nearly three decades. He was first elected to the council in 1987 and stayed on the governing body for 13 years, 10 of them as council president. He was elected mayor in 2000, serving in that position until 2015.

“Mayor Baruffi’s years of experience speak for itself,” the Republican League said Sunday in a news release. “Mayor Baruffi is optimistic that his love of Buena Boro and his desire to improve our community will be evident to the voters of Buena Boro.”

Atlantic County Democrats fill Buena Borough Council seat BUENA — An extended controversy over a vacant Borough Council seat has come to an end.

Zappariello was elected to succeed Baruffi as mayor in 2015 and was reelected in 2019. He has not yet responded to an email request for comment.

Like Baruffi, Zappariello has deep roots in the borough. He is the son of the late Gennaro “Jerry” Zappariello – a longtime politician who served on the council from 1971 to 1987, including as council president, according to a 2019 obituary in The Vineland Daily Journal.

David Zappariello also has ties elsewhere in the region. He is the chief of staff at the South Jersey Transportation Authority, while serving on the board of trustees for the Atlantic County Economic Alliance and the board of directors for the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Zappariello has overseen two seismic changes in public-safety policy. In 2017, the council voted to dissolve the borough Police Department. The small department had seen significant layoffs in the years leading up to the vote as it worked to make ends meet in the small borough. Since the dissolution, policing services have been provided by neighboring Franklin Township in Gloucester County.

Perhaps more controversially, Zappariello supported the dissolution of Buena Fire District No. 1 in July 2021. The dissolution functionally decommissioned the Landisville company, which had been working under the district. Its firefighting territory and duties were assumed by the rival Minotola Volunteer Fire Company, which works under Buena Fire District No. 2. Discontent over the dissolution has galvanized a political movement that has reshaped Buena politics and governance ever since.

The dissolution vote for Fire District No. 1 was pursuant to an investigation from borough officials and the state Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health that uncovered more than two dozen code violations evincing “serious health and safety issues.” It nevertheless incensed Landisville supporters, who argued the code violations had been addressed before the July 2021 vote and that removing firefighting services jeopardized residents’ safety.

Buena introduces ordinance to dissolve Fire District No. 2 BUENA — The Borough Council has introduced an ordinance to dissolve Fire District No. 2.

Four of the five members of the council who voted for the dissolution have since lost their bids for reelection or resigned, being replaced with candidates more sympathetic to the Landisville company. Pursuant to a petition organized by Landisville supporters, the council recently voted to introduce an ordinance that would dissolve Fire District No. 2 and centralize firefighting services under a Buena Borough Fire Department. Minotola firefighters, citing a distrust of the new council leadership, vowed to resign en masse if the dissolution is approved.

Baruffi had to deal with his own controversies as mayor. A police officer sued the borough in federal court in 2011 alleging discrimination against Hispanic officers in the Police Department. The borough opted to settle that case for $250,000.

In 2013, Baruffi announced he would no longer perform marriages in his office as mayor after state law barred public officials from denying marriage services to same-sex couples. Baruffi had cited his Catholic faith when asked about his decision.

The news release from the Republican League does not address Baruffi’s stance on firefighting in the borough. His daughter, Jenna Baruffi-Talarico, has been an outspoken critic of how the Zappariello administration has handled firefighting services and has criticized the dissolution of Fire District No. 1.

If Zappariello chooses to run for reelection, he will vie against Baruffi for a place on the party line — a favorable position on the primary ballot that is awarded at the discretion of county party chairs. While party chairs typically follow the endorsements made by the local party clubs, they are not bound to do so.

Atlantic County Republican Chair Don Purdy said Monday he had not received formal notice that the local Republican club had made an endorsement in the Buena mayoral race. He called Baruffi a “great guy” but said he had yet to make a decision. Purdy added he had not been notified as to whether Zappariello had decided to run for reelection.

The New Jersey primary elections are June 6.