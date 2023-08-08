BUENA — About 100 people gathered outside the site of a home that exploded and burned last week, killing two young children and two men.
The crowd formed as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday, surrounding a stretch of grass in front of the home beside a set of railroad tracks.
Family members of the deceased were in attendance but didn't want to discuss the fatal blast with the press. Some in the crowd shared hugs and joined in prayer before lighting candles, which were later surrounded by pictures of the dead.
The blast happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Two children, ages 2 and 3, who have only been identified publicly as Lyanni and Leovanni, and two men, ages 52 and 73, died. Their remains were recovered from the site Thursday and Friday.
Meanwhile, a 1-year-old and 16-year-old remain in a Philadelphia hospital with severe burns.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.