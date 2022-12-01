Buena fire centralization plans halted by mass-resignation threat

BUENA — The Borough Council tabled an ordinance Wednesday that would dissolve Buena Fire District No. 2 — an autonomous entity that governs local firefighting efforts — and replace it with a Buena Fire Department controlled directly by the borough government.

The decision came after members of the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company, which operates under Fire District No. 2, collectively threatened to resign if the changes were adopted.

The resignation threat is the latest critical point in a saga that extends back over 16 months when the council voted to dissolve the fire district for the rival Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. The two companies and their commissioners have been vying in either the courtroom or the ballot box ever since.

Minotola fire Capt. Joseph Drogo, a head trustee of the company who has been serving with it for 20 years, relayed the firefighters’ position to the council. He said the company wanted to continue serving the people of Buena, but only if it could do so under the governance of its elected fire district commissioners.

Drogo said a petition circulated by Minotola firefighters had garnered more than 340 signatures in support of their position. He encouraged the council to attend a Dec. 20 Minotola fire company meeting to further discuss the matter.

“If council chooses to dissolve Minotola Fire Department zone number 2 in the current capacity that it is, the members of the Minotola Fire Department will be resigning,” Drogo said. “With that being said, I do want to make it clear and known to the public that the Minotola Fire Company wishes to continue to serve in the current capacity under the direction and supervision of Fire District 2 and we will serve the residents of both Landisville and Minotola.”

A unified borough fire department, supporters argue, would allow for Minotola firefighters to remain in operation, while keeping open the possibility of restoring Landisville firefighters to their previous stations. The matter was forced onto the council agenda by a petition circulated among residents that garnered about 200 signatures.

Council member Doug Adams said he does not want to see the Minotola company decommissioned.

“I don’t like being strong-armed as well as anybody else, but I also want to settle all this,” Adams said. “Please don’t say that we’re trying to get rid of the fire company, because that is just not true.”

Council member Jorge Alvarez said he wanted to organize an executive-session meeting between the council and the Minotola company. He was critical, however, of how the fire company approached the meeting and was afraid the borough would again resort to “casting stones.”

“I don’t like getting threatened,” Alvarez said, adding he was especially concerned about the impact the threat could have on residents. “I’m still going to make the best possible decision for our people, but this is just wrong.”

Minotola Fire President Kevin Chapman expounded upon the firefighters’ stance in a letter addressed to borough Solicitor Richard Tonetta that was sent after a Nov. 25 company meeting.

Car crashes into tree in Buena Vista Township BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A driver avoided injuries when their car crashed into a tree line ear…

“The council has not demonstrated that they have the long-term best interest of the members of Minotola Fire Company and the residents they serve,” Chapman said in the letter. “We are very concerned that their collective lack of any firematic experience and knowledge will disproportionally increase risks to the health, safety and welfare of our firefighters and the communities they serve.”

Sue Romeo, a chief critic of the decision to dissolve the Landisville fire district, argued the dissolution of Fire District No. 2 would not mean the end of the Minotola fire company, which could continue operating under borough governance.

“If Minotola firefighters choose to turn their back on borough residents, that would be their choice, not one that was forced upon them,” Romeo said.

Romeo and Jenna Baruffi-Talarico both argued the Minotola petition was circulated under false pretenses, with firefighters telling residents the Borough Council was aiming to dissolve the fire company instead of the district. Baruffi-Talarico said a consolidated borough fire department was a way to “move forward as one and with every volunteer in Buena Borough having a home.”

The dispute over Buena’s firefighting future stems back more than a year. The Borough Council voted unanimously to dissolve Fire District No. 1, served by the Landisville company, in July 2021. The then members of council said dissolution was warranted by “serious health and safety issues" uncovered by municipal and state investigations.

The Landisville company and its supporters have argued it addressed violations and said the dissolution of one of the fire companies undermined borough safety.

Buena considers doing away with fire districts BUENA — Although it has exited litigation surrounding the issue, the borough’s firefighting …

The conflict moved into the courtroom when the borough and Fire District No. 2 sued the Landisville company and the former Fire District No. 1 commissioners. The plaintiffs alleged the Landisville company and commissioners failed to surrender public fire district property to Fire District No. 2 as stipulated by borough ordinance.

The dissolution and lawsuit prompted considerable political backlash. Four of the five council members who voted for the dissolution of Fire District No. 1 have since lost their seats. Those who lost their seats include Joseph D’Alessandro III, who lost reelection in the June 7 Republican primary and then resigned from Borough Council earlier this month. His resignation was accepted by a vote of the council Wednesday.