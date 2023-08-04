BUENA — At least two people are dead after a "significant explosion" caused a three-alarm fire that destroyed a home and damaged several others Thursday morning, officials said.

Another two people were feared dead, and others were injured.

Police Chief Matthew DeCesari did not confirm the identities of the dead or missing, except to say first responders had recovered two bodies and were looking for two more. He did say of the four, all of whom were in the home when it caught fire, two were men ages 52 and 73, and two were children ages 2 and 3.

"Our main focus right now is to attempt to recover two out of the four victims," the chief said during a news conference Thursday evening.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in the Landisville section of the borough. The first calls came in about 10:35 a.m.

Police said they are investigating the fire as a criminal act with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. DeCesari asked that anyone who might have security footage of the explosion share it with investigators.

"We are going to treat it as a crime scene until we can determine what the cause is," DeCesari said. "In a small community like the borough's Landisville section, everyone is feeling the impacts of the blaze knowing people were hurt."

Two children who were also in the home — a 1½-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, were flown to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. DeCesari said the toddler was in serious condition, and the teen was in stable condition.

Additionally, residents of two surrounding homes were displaced by the resultant spreading fire.

"This is just something that's very tragic," DeCesari said. "Everybody seems to know each other, and when you have an incident like this, it really hits everyone."

Sarah Soto, a neighbor across the street, was awoken by the explosion about 10:30 a.m., comparing the sound to a thundering semitruck. She ran outside to find the house engulfed in flames.

Seeing a need to act quickly, she ran toward the flames to aid those fleeing without shoes.

“A lot of debris was down in the house,” Soto said, panting. “You could see the front of it, like the house was split in two."

Three blocks away, Migdalia Quiles ventured out only after hearing helicopters whirring overhead and police vehicles swarming the house.

"I have been doing nothing but praying since I heard the ambulance," said Quiles, 61, of Delaware Avenue, as she stood behind the yellow tape surrounding the property.

A person with the department said there were no updates as of 9 p.m. Thursday and that further information would be posted on the Franklin Township Police Department Facebook page later that night.