Buena fills council vacancy as it sets new marijuana policy, adopts waste-collection contract

BUENA — The Borough Council voted Monday to appoint Richard Giovinazzi as its newest member.

Giovinazzi was nominated by the local Republican county committee for the position and was sworn in by Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo. The appointment fills the vacancy left by Gina Andaloro, who resigned earlier this month.

The 71-year-old retired meat cutter had been serving on the borough Land Use Board. He resigned from that position Monday to accept the council appointment, with the council in turn appointing Ronald Francis as his replacement on the Land Use Board.

Giovinazzi said he thought he would be “a good guy for the job,” noting he understood the challenges the community faces.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, so I know there’s a lot of things that can be improved," Giovinazzi said.

The governing body has been almost completely remade in short order, with Giovinazzi being the sixth person to be newly seated on the council within the past year. The change was galvanized by a swift political backlash against council members who voted in July 2021 to dissolve a local fire district, a decision that functionally decommissioned the 100-year-old Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

The vote was taken after municipal and state regulators uncovered a multitude of code violations, although Landisville supporters say those violations were addressed before the vote. Four of the five members of the council who voted to dissolve the district have since resigned or lost their bids for reelection.

Andaloro was elected to the governing body in 2021, running on the Democratic ticket with her mother, Pat Andaloro. The mother-daughter pair defeated a Republican incumbent and council president. The Andaloros have since switched parties, a decision that would have likely fortified a reelection effort in the borough, which leans to the right.

Gina Andaloro said she chose to resign due to conflicts between her responsibility as a councilwoman and her full-time job. Pat Andaloro remains on the council.

The dispute over the future of firefighting in the borough is likely an issue on which Giovinazzi will have to deliberate with his new colleagues. Pursuant to a petition that collected about 200 signatures, the council has announced it would consider centralizing local firefighting operations under borough governance. That centralization would involve the dissolution of Buena Fire District No. 2, under which the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company operates. Borough officials have stressed that the dissolution of Fire District No. 2 would not necessitate the disbanding of the Minotola company, and a statement to that effect has been posted on the borough website.

Minotola firefighters have pushed back against the centralization plan, insisting they would serve only under the direction of the elected Fire District No. 2 commissioners, whom they say would be more qualified than borough employees to oversee the company. They have circulated their own petition, which garnered more than 340 signatures, and have vowed to collectively resign if firefighting operations are centralized.

Pot plans

After the Giovinazzi appointment, the council took up a new marijuana code, looking to control the emerging industry. The new code creates the Buena Cannabis Advisory Committee, which is tasked with reviewing and grading applications for municipal marijuana licenses. Its members will include the mayor or a designee thereof, two members of the Borough Council, and the borough administrator, engineer and director of public safety.

According to the code, a prospective marijuana business must produce several documents on its applications to the Cannabis Advisory Committee, including proof of relevant licenses and a summary of one’s past business experience. Applicants also must produce references, consent to a background check and generally go through the normal development processes, including review by the borough Land Use Board. The application fee is $1,000, and an annual license fee is $10,000. Another requirement is for an applicant to devise an odor-mitigation plan.

Several of the requirements evaluate what impact a business would have on the neighborhood in which it is located, including litter, loitering, noise and safety; as well as an estimate of how many jobs the business would create. The applicant must identify schools, religious sites, playgrounds, parks and government buildings neighboring the proposed development, although township officials said Monday any restrictions on operating marijuana businesses in proximity to those sites still had to be reviewed by the Land Use Board.

Borough Council President Douglas Adams said he was asking the Land Use Board to accelerate its work on decisions about marijuana developments.

The new regulations limit the number of municipal marijuana licenses available. A maximum of two licenses will be awarded for marijuana cultivators, while one license will be available for all other kinds of marijuana business, which includes retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors and delivery. Retail marijuana businesses can operate from 3 to 8 p.m., while other businesses can operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The use of marijuana is banned in public places, including on the site of marijuana businesses. Its use is restricted to private residences.

Talking trash

In other business, the council voted to enter into a new contract with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority to collect solid waste. The borough had issued a request for proposals for the job, but the solicitation drew no responses from any private trash collector, according to borough officials.

Adams said the cost of trash collection exemplified the financial difficulties of which he has repeatedly warned. He said the cost of trash collection had increased by $92,000, before considering tipping fees and other expenses. The ACUA had previously attributed the higher bill facing municipalities to rising salaries, health care, pensions and fuel costs amid a period of generally high inflation.

“We’ve been talking about this for months now since I’ve been here, telling everybody to hold on and brace yourselves, because this tax bill that we’re going to get is going to be phenomenal,” Adams said.